True RMS digital multimeter

The new PeakTech 2025 A offers a multitude of measurement functions for electrical variables for industry, trade, training, hobbyist and laboratory users. Of particular note is the integrated data interface, which enables this model to record long-term data in conjunction with PC software.
Manufactured to modern standards and specifications, it has a double-insulated injection-moulded housing with rubber coating and a tilt stand on the back, which can be removed to replace the batteries. The fuses are located underneath the stand as well, if it is necessary to replace these.
The PeakTech 2025 A can be used to measure DC voltage, AC voltage, DC amperes, AC amperes, resistance, capacitance, diode, triode, continuity, temperature and frequency, thus making it applicable to a wide range of applications.
The instrument runs off a battery and has an LCD screen with a character height of 27 mm and a bar graph with 61 segments. The automatic range selection offers user-friendly operation and measured values can easily be read on the illuminated display. Due to the high overvoltage category CAT III 1000 V, the PeakTech 2025 A can be used safely on electrical installations and systems.
No need for custom enclosures thanks to rugged subrack system 29 September 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The KM6-HD subrack range from Verotec meets the requirements of IEEE 1101.10 and 11, which expand on IEC60297 to add functionality required for modern industrial computing applications. This includes ...
Read more...First verified OTDOA positioning test for 5G NR 29 September 2021, Coral-i Solutions
, Test & Measurement
The industry’s first OTDOA (observed time difference of arrival) protocol conformance test for 5G New Radio (NR) has been verified with a device containing the MediaTek M70 5G modem and the Anritsu ME7834NR ...
Read more...Mixed-signal oscilloscopes for general-purpose debugging 29 September 2021, Concilium Technologies
, Test & Measurement
Powerful, intuitive to use and easy to own, the Infiniium EXR-Series extends the power of Keysight Technologies’ Infiniium MXR oscilloscope family to customers that want to buy through the company’s global ...
Read more...600 W convection cooled power supplies 29 September 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Cosel announced the introduction of 600 W free-air convection cooling power supplies in the form of the AEA600F series. With demanding applications in mind, the AEA600F is able to deliver 300% peak power ...
Read more...Tektronix releases results of global engineer survey 29 September 2021, RS Components (SA)
, Test & Measurement
To keep pace with rapid advancements in technology, today’s test and measurement engineers seek longer-lasting products and more technical support, according to a global survey of nearly 1300 professional ...
Read more...Clamp meters for 1500 V solar power tests 29 September 2021, Comtest
, Test & Measurement
Fluke has announced the launch of a new clamp meter designed to measure solar installation voltages at the new standard of 1500 V, while offering high safety specifications and being easy to use in congested ...
Read more...Mixed-signal oscilloscopes with up to 20 channels 29 September 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Test & Measurement
Offering up to 200 MHz bandwidth and 1 GSps sample rate, the MSO/DPO2000B mixed-signal oscilloscope (MSO) series from Tektronix delivers advanced debug features at an entry-level price.
Users can ...
Read more...Lead-acid battery tester provides audio guidance 25 August 2021, Measuretest
, Test & Measurement
Nowadays, adoption of renewable energy has surged as businesses work to realise a sustainable society and demand for lead-acid batteries for use in energy storage applications is expected to continue ...
Read more...Fast-drying cleaning solvent 25 August 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electrolube’s ULS Ultrasolve cleaning solvent is a fast-drying solvent specially formulated for the quick and efficient cleaning of electrical equipment. It replaces CFC solvents such as 113 trichloroethane ...