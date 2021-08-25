True RMS digital multimeter

27 October 2021 Test & Measurement

The new PeakTech 2025 A offers a multitude of measurement functions for electrical variables for industry, trade, training, hobbyist and laboratory users. Of particular note is the integrated data interface, which enables this model to record long-term data in conjunction with PC software.

Manufactured to modern standards and specifications, it has a double-insulated injection-moulded housing with rubber coating and a tilt stand on the back, which can be removed to replace the batteries. The fuses are located underneath the stand as well, if it is necessary to replace these.

The PeakTech 2025 A can be used to measure DC voltage, AC voltage, DC amperes, AC amperes, resistance, capacitance, diode, triode, continuity, temperature and frequency, thus making it applicable to a wide range of applications.

The instrument runs off a battery and has an LCD screen with a character height of 27 mm and a bar graph with 61 segments. The automatic range selection offers user-friendly operation and measured values can easily be read on the illuminated display. Due to the high overvoltage category CAT III 1000 V, the PeakTech 2025 A can be used safely on electrical installations and systems.

Vepac Electronics





