27 October 2021
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic’s SPG2 high-speed screen printing machine is tailored to SMT manufacturing and comes equipped with multi-stage board handling to improve productive time. The system’s hybrid printing technology delivers the right amount of solder with high-speed snap-off and reduced solder waste.
The intuitive interface and changeover wizard help the operator efficiently navigate the NPI (new product introduction) changeover process. Once established, the parameters are stored for fast retrieval.
Panasonic mounters and printers use the same offline programming software, which further reduces setup time. Advanced M2M communication with the AOI/SPI (automatic optical inspection/solder paste inspection) and patented feedforward communication to the mounter delivers overall productivity and quality.
The machine’s print capability supports 0201 mm (008004”) components, as well as bump printing. It handles printed circuit boards up to 510 x 510 mm large (or up to 650 mm long with the optional board kit) and features auto pin setup for high-mix environments.
Processing time is just 14 seconds, including all required functions (transfer, fiducials, print, clean) to ensure fast and high-quality printing. The SPG2 also boasts advanced features like auto stencil, auto paste removal/deposit paperless cleaning and auto paste dispense options for ‘Factory of the Future’ capabilities.
Hybrid placement machine for components and wafers 25 August 2021, Truth Electronic Manufacturing
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Recently released by Yamaha Motor Europe is the new i-Cube10 (YRH10) hybrid placer, which has both surface mounter functions for electronic components and a die bonder for wafer components.
The machine ...
Read more...Fast-drying cleaning solvent 25 August 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electrolube’s ULS Ultrasolve cleaning solvent is a fast-drying solvent specially formulated for the quick and efficient cleaning of electrical equipment. It replaces CFC solvents such as 113 trichloroethane ...
Read more...Optical fibre splicing machines 25 August 2021, IC Logistix
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Two new optical fibre fusion splicers have been launched by Fujikura: the core alignment 90S+ and active cladding alignment 41S+ models.
After extensive worldwide research regarding the causes ...
Read more...Conformal coating ideal for LED applications 25 August 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
AFA optically clear acrylic conformal coating is ideally suited for use as an LED coating or in other commercial applications to protect the PCB from the environment. It maintains excellent clarity with ...
Read more...Indium introduces new hand soldering, rework flux 23 June 2021
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium has released TACFlux 571HF, a new no-clean, halogen-free flux formulated for both hand soldering and rework.
TACFlux 571HF joins Indium’s versatile offering of specialty fluxes designed to ...
Read more...Modular component placement machine 28 July 2021, Techmet
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic’s VM102 is based on the AM100 component placement platform, but in a more compact form, leveraging a 14-nozzle head and up to four 20-slot feeder carts or 160 8-mm inputs, with an output of ...
Read more...Updated AOI software with enhanced 3D capabilities 28 July 2021, MyKay Tronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Users of AOI and SPI systems from Goepel electronic can look forward to a software update. With the rollout, the system software Pilot AOI version 6.5 will receive numerous small and large improvements ...
Read more...Dual-jetting fluid dispensing system 28 July 2021, Techmet
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Nordson Electronics Solutions announced the new Asymtek Forte Max fluid dispensing system with high accuracy, dual-valve jetting in two modes, and patented, real-time correction to accommodate skewed ...