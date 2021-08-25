Analog microphone array board for advanced audio sensing
27 October 2021
Computer/Embedded Technology
The STEVAL-STWINMAV1 microphone array expansion board adds advanced audio sensing capabilities to STMicroelectronics’ STEVAL-STWINKT1B (and STEVAL-STWINKT1) SensorTile Wireless Industrial Node (STWIN) kit for high-frequency vibration monitoring applications.
The board includes four low-power, high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) MP23ABS1 capacitive sensing microphones, supported by a very low drop voltage, low quiescent current and low-noise voltage regulator ideal for battery-powered applications such as STWIN.
The expansion board is connected via a dedicated 12-pin connector to the core system board, which runs the STSW-STWINKT01 firmware with dedicated BSP (board support package) drivers and application examples to test and develop vibration monitoring in the ultrasound frequency ranges.
Compact fanless IoT edge server 29 September 2021, Brandwagon Distribution
, Computer/Embedded Technology
With the rise of AI, machine vision and deep learning, much of the data analytics and processing are now happening further from the info centres in the field or where the data is collected. For those ...
Read more...A UI to build better UIs 25 August 2021, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
TouchGFX Designer 4.17 has become available for download, the latest version of STMicroelectronics’ user interface (UI) design software featuring a user interface overhaul to make the application more ...
Read more...Fast-acting chip fuse for automotive applications 29 September 2021, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
Vishay introduced a new, very fast-acting thin film chip fuse. For automotive applications, the Vishay Beyschlag MFU 0603 AT is AEC-Q200 qualified and features current ratings from 0,5 A to 5,0 A.
...
Read more...MCUs for secure and connected automotive gateways 25 August 2021, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
The SPC58 Chorus H Line is part of STMicroelectronics’ portfolio of general-purpose automotive power architecture microcontrollers (MCUs). It is designed for high-end body, networking and security applications ...
Read more...Highly flexible remote I/O controllers 29 September 2021, RF Design
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Remote I/O devices are well-established in the industrial world. By supporting popular communications protocols such as Modbus, they give other equipment and control systems such as scada access to remote ...
Read more...Data acquisition HATs for Raspberry Pi 29 September 2021, Osiris Technical Systems
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Raspberry Pi is the most popular single-board computer in use today, but does not have built-in test and measurement capabilities such as analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters ...
Read more...Low-power multiprotocol wireless MCU 29 September 2021, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32WB15CC multiprotocol wireless microcontroller (MCU) embeds a powerful and ultra-low-power radio compliant with the Bluetooth Low Energy SIG specification 5.2. It contains a dedicated Arm Cortex-M0+ ...
Read more...Battery state-of-health monitor 29 September 2021, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC3337 is a primary battery state-of-health (SOH) monitor with a built-in precision coulomb counter. It is designed to be placed in series with a primary battery with minimal associated series voltage ...