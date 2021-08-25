Evaluation kit for formaldehyde sensor

27 October 2021 Design Automation

The SEK-SFA30 evaluation kit has been designed for easy evaluation of Sensirion’s SFA30 formaldehyde sensor. The SFA30 is designed for easy integration into air purifiers, demand-controlled ventilation systems or indoor air quality monitors.

In addition to the SFA30 sensor module, the SEK-SFA30 comes with a UART-USB cable for a plug-and-play connection to a PC and evaluation with Sensirion’s easy-to-use SEK-ControlCenter viewer software. For connecting the sensor to prototyping platforms such as Arduino or Raspberry Pi, a 7-pin jumper wire cable is provided.

Some of the features of the SFA30 formaldehyde sensor are:

• Low cross-sensitivity to ethanol.

• Long-term stability and six year service lifetime.

• Patented electrochemical cell with anti-dry technology.

• I2C/UART interface with lifetime-calibrated output.

• Fully temperature and humidity compensated via Sensirion RHT sensor.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





