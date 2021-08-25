Evaluation kit for formaldehyde sensor

The SEK-SFA30 evaluation kit has been designed for easy evaluation of Sensirion’s SFA30 formaldehyde sensor. The SFA30 is designed for easy integration into air purifiers, demand-controlled ventilation systems or indoor air quality monitors.
In addition to the SFA30 sensor module, the SEK-SFA30 comes with a UART-USB cable for a plug-and-play connection to a PC and evaluation with Sensirion’s easy-to-use SEK-ControlCenter viewer software. For connecting the sensor to prototyping platforms such as Arduino or Raspberry Pi, a 7-pin jumper wire cable is provided.
Some of the features of the SFA30 formaldehyde sensor are:
• Low cross-sensitivity to ethanol.
• Long-term stability and six year service lifetime.
• Patented electrochemical cell with anti-dry technology.
• I2C/UART interface with lifetime-calibrated output.
• Fully temperature and humidity compensated via Sensirion RHT sensor.
