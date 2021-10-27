VCSEL modules for 3D gesture recognition

ams Osram has expanded its 3D sensing portfolio with four new VCSEL modules. The number of applications which utilise 3D sensing technology continues to increase, from the detection of the surroundings for robots to avoid collisions to the unlocking of smartphones via facial recognition. But 3D sensing also plays an important role for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) glasses.
Thanks to components like Bidos P2433 Q, various gestures can be reliably captured, raising the interaction between user and AR/VR glasses to a new level. The compact package also allows customers particular design flexibility. For augmented and virtual reality devices, as well as other 3D world-facing applications, the focus is on maximum user experience combined with compact and lightweight design. In the 3D sensing market, vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSEL) have a huge impact due to their good beam quality, cost efficiency and simple design.
Bidos P2433 Q is available in four different versions including two different fields-of-illumination and two output power levels. The VCSEL-based modules with a size of 3,3 mm x 2,4 mm are suitable for 3D sensing applications using time-of-flight (ToF) measurement, which require a homogeneous illumination of the scene. Due to their wavelength of 940 nm, all modules are also free from the red glow effect which is perceived by the human eye as disturbing flickering.
The two higher-power modules with 6,5 W use dual-junction VCSELs for enhanced performance and efficiency of up to 45%. In addition, a photodiode monitoring system is integrated into the module as a special protection mechanism for eye safety. If the photodiode registers a change in the incidence of light – for example, if the optics are damaged – the current supply to the VCSEL is interrupted.
Besides 3D gesture recognition, the four new modules can also be used in industrial robotics for obstacle avoidance and virtual fencing, or in 3D face authentication systems in smart door locks or point-of-sale payment terminals.
UV-A light detection for wearable and mobile devices Future Electronics
Opto-Electronics
Monitoring vital signs such as pulse or oxygen saturation in the blood via smartphones and smartwatches has been available for several years. The corresponding UV channel of the TSL2585 from ams Osram ...
Read more...High-precision voltage reference IC Future Electronics
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Extended temperature-range voltage reference ICs for automotive and industrial applications require low drift, high reliability and high performance. A new high-precision voltage reference (Vref) IC from ...
Read more...Fully configurable gate driver for SiC MOSFETs Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
As demand for electric buses and other electrified heavy transport vehicles increases to meet lower emission targets, silicon carbide (SiC)-based power management solutions are providing greater efficiencies ...
Read more...Ambient light and proximity sensor TRX Electronics
Opto-Electronics
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the TMD2712 ambient light and proximity sensor from ams. The sensor incorporates an infrared (IR) VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) and factory-calibrated ...
Read more...Time-of-flight multi-zone ranging sensor EBV Electrolink
Opto-Electronics
STMicroelectronics has announced the first multi-zone FlightSense time-of-flight sensor to be offered for general-purpose applications, bringing sophisticated distance sensing to the full spectrum of ...
Read more...Colour registration mark sensor Vepac Electronics
Opto-Electronics
SmartEye Colormark ll registration mark sensors from Tri-Tronics combine unique colour perception ability with very high-speed response. Many important features have been incorporated into the design ...
Read more...Ethernet PHYs for industrial networking Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Smart manufacturing is driving efficiencies in automation as digital networks increasingly connect machines, production line equipment and robotics. Operation technology (OT) and information technology ...
Read more...LEDs for indoor lighting market Future Electronics
Opto-Electronics
Lumileds introduced its new Luxeon 2835 Commercial LEDs engineered and designed to support the growing demand for a high-volume, high-efficacy mid-power LED to serve commercial indoor lighting applications. ...
Read more...Lidar sensors for numerous use cases TRX Electronics
Opto-Electronics
Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with LightWare LiDAR, a manufacturer of light detection and ranging (lidar) technology. According to the agreement, Mouser will offer customers ...