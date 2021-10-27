Categories

High-voltage chip divider in moulded package

27 October 2021 Passive Components

Vishay has introduced the industry's first high-voltage chip divider to be offered in a ribbed, moulded package with compliant surface-mount leads. Designed to reduce component counts and improve TC tracking performance and ratio stability in automotive and industrial equipment, the Vishay Techno CDMM delivers a maximum working voltage of 1500 V in the 4527 case size.

Consisting of two resistors integrated into one moulded package, the chip divider provides a single-component replacement for multiple discrete resistors used in voltage divider applications. The space-saving, AEC-Q200 qualified device is optimised for high-power DC/DC converters and inverters in electric automobiles and heavy industrial equipment and buses.

The CDMM offers a wide resistance range from 500 kΩ to 50 MΩ, with maximum resistance ratios of 500:1 and tolerances down to ±0,5 %. Sulphur resistant, RoHS-compliant and halogen free, the chip divider features a temperature coefficient of ±100 ppm/°C and TCR tracking as low as ±10 ppm/°C. Compliant with IEC 60664-1, the device offers a 12,5 mm creepage distance and is rated at 1250 V.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: Avnet-Abacus-Sales-SouthAfrica@avnet.eu
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus/
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


