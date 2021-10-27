Non-silicone thermal interface material

27 October 2021 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

HTC Heat Transfer Compound from Electrolube is a non-silicone thermal interface material recommended where the efficient and reliable thermal coupling of electrical and electronic components is required, or between any surface where thermal conductivity or heat dissipation are important. It should be applied to the base and mounting studs of diodes, transistors, thyristors, heatsinks, silicon rectifiers and semiconductors, thermostats, power resistors and radiators.

Being a non-silicone paste, HTC is suitable for applications where silicones are prohibited, thus avoiding issues with silicone and low molecular weight siloxane migration. The fact that it is non-curing allows for simple and efficient rework of components if required

The material exhibits excellent non-creep characteristics, very high thermal conductivity of 0,9 W/m.K, an operating temperature range of -50°C to +130°C, low evaporation weight loss, ease of use and low toxicity.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





