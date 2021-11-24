Categories

Interconnection



27 GHz SMA interconnect products

24 November 2021 Interconnection

Mouser Electronics is now stocking EP-SMA 27 GHz connectors, adaptors and cable assemblies from TE Connectivity. The portfolio provides engineers with increased bandwidth, power and performance that are ideal for 5G, automated test equipment, aerospace and defence, wireless devices and radar.

The parts offer low insertion loss plus exceptional voltage standing wave ratios (VSWR) of less than 1,15 for adaptors and less than 1,20 for cable assemblies. The EP-SMA 27 GHz components have the same footprint as SMA 6 GHz, 12 GHz and 18 GHz solutions, which means designers can often avoid altering existing layouts to expand frequencies up to 27 GHz.

Using these connectors in an upgrade can provide a cost saving of up to 50% in applications currently using 2,92 mm (40 GHz) or 3,5 mm (33 GHz) products performing at 27 GHz or lower. Additionally, their robust, high-quality materials allow up to 500 mating cycles.


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: info@trxe.com
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


Further reading:

High-reliability power connector with 8,5 mm pitch
Avnet Abacus Interconnection
Allowing designers to specify high current and high quality for maximum power in extreme conditions, the Kona connector from Harwin features tough, resilient housings to protect connections from physical ...

Read more...
Host of updates rolled out to Samtec’s website
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec added a slew of updates and new features to its website (www.samtec.com) in October, as several projects wrapped up and were pushed live to the site. These included a new design for its ‘tech specs’ ...

Read more...
Ruggedised precision VNA test cables
Hiconnex Interconnection
The TestPro VNA series provides customers with a reliable, ruggedised solution for lab and production vector network analyser (VNA) testing. With options for 50 GHz and 67 GHz, these cables offer cost-leading ...

Read more...
Adaptor sleeves for heavy-duty connectors
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
HC-CES adaptor sleeves from Phoenix Contact enable the easy and time-saving connection of a large range of conductors in the company’s Heavycon heavy-duty connector series. The new adaptors replace ...

Read more...
Ultra-miniature coaxial connectors
Otto Marketing Interconnection
Hirose Electric has released its X.FL coaxial wire-to-board and board-to-board series. The ultra-miniature wire-to-board versions offer a low profile of 0,94 mm combined with high performance to meet ...

Read more...
Circular industrial Ethernet connectors
RS Components (SA) Interconnection
RS Components has announced availability of a complete series of circular connectors manufactured by Conec Elektronische Bauelemente, part of the Amphenol Group.    Featuring 0,8&nbps;mm diameter contact pins, ...

Read more...
Additional pin counts for MicroSpeed connectors
Actum Group Interconnection
ERNI expanded its MicroSpeed product family in the signal area to include variants with the additional pin counts of 26, 32 and 44. Unshielded connectors were also added to the power supply group.  ...

Read more...
eBook explores surge protection design challenges
TRX Electronics Technical Literature
Mouser has joined forces with Bourns as the title sponsor of a new eBook titled ‘How to choose the right surge protection technology’.

Read more...
Wide range of sensor technologies for innovative designs
TRX Electronics Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Mouser Electronics has created a sensor technology content stream on its website that highlights the latest in innovative sensor solutions and resources from the world’s top manufacturers. With the ...

Read more...
Interconnect system with 1,0 mm centreline
TRX Electronics Interconnection
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the AMPMODU 1,0 mm centreline interconnect system from TE Connectivity (TE). This interconnect system offers an 85% space saving on the board when compared to the ...

Read more...










