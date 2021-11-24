200 MHz MCUs backed by TrustZone security

24 November 2021 DSP, Micros & Memory

Renesas Electronics now offers a 200 MHz RA6E1 microcontroller (MCU) which uses a high-performance Arm Cortex M33 core and TrustZone. The device is built on a highly efficient 40 nm process and supported by an open ecosystem with the Flexible Software Package (FSP), which simplifies the implementation of communications and security.

The RA6E1 group is suitable for entry-level IoT applications and cloud gateways requiring streamlined feature and connectivity integration, including Ethernet and performance of 790,75 CoreMark, which amounts to 3,95 CoreMark/MHz. These new devices enable fast design cycles and easy upgrades to other RA family devices, comprising more than 150 parts ranging from 48 to 200 MHz with low power consumption, a wide range of communications options and security options including Arm TrustZone technology.

Key features of the RA6E1 MCU include the 200 MHz Arm Cortex M33 with TrustZone, a wide temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, scalable 48- to 100-pin package options, streamlined connectivity including Ethernet with MAC, USB 2.0 Full Speed, serial communication, CAN, SSI, SDHI and QSPI and hardware and software compatibility and scalability to the RA mainstream line or ASSP products and back.

For more information contact Larry Gordon, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083, larry@hi-q.co.za, www.hi-q.co.za

Credit(s)

Hi-Q Electronics





