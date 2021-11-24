Crossover MCU with 3D camera

NXP Semiconductors has announced the expansion of its NXP EdgeReady solution portfolio, adding a solution for secure face recognition that leverages a high-performance 3D structured light module (SLM) camera combined with the i.MX RT117F crossover MCU.
This is the first solution to combine a 3D SLM camera with an MCU to deliver the performance and security of 3D face recognition at the edge, thereby removing the need to use an expensive and power-hungry Linux implementation on an MPU, as is traditionally required with high-performance 3D cameras.
The newest EdgeReady solution enables developers of smart locks and other access control systems to add machine learning-based secure face recognition quickly and easily to smart home and smart building products. The solution delivers reliable 3D face recognition in indoor and outdoor applications, across varied lighting conditions including bright sunlight, dim night light, or other difficult lighting conditions that are challenging for traditional face recognition systems.
The use of a 3D SLM camera enables advanced liveness detection, helping to distinguish a real person from spoofing techniques such as a photograph, imitator mask or a 3D model, to prevent unauthorised access.
The i.MX RT117F utilises an advanced machine learning model as part of NXP’s eIQ machine learning software running on its high-performance CPU core that enables faster and accurate face recognition to improve both the user experience and power efficiency.
Similar to the i.MX RT106F MCU-based NXP EdgeReady solution for secure face recognition, advanced liveness detection and face recognition are all done locally at the edge, making it possible for personal biometric data to remain on the device. This helps address consumer privacy concerns while also eliminating the latency associated with cloud-based solutions.
Part of the i.MX RT1170 family of crossover MCUs, the i.MX RT117F is based on an Arm Cortex-M7 CPU with 2 MB of on-chip SRAM and running at up to 1 GHz. The i.MX RT117F includes a licence to use the NXP 3D face recognition software development kit (SDK) and is available in consumer, industrial and automotive temperature grades.
