Cellular antenna for 4G/LTE and 5G NR

Antenova’s new ‘Affini’ (part number SRFL064) is a flexible printed circuit (FPC) antenna for the LTE, 4G and 5G NR networks in global markets. This antenna covers all main 4G bands plus 617-698 MHz which offers 5G coverage and the popular Band 71.
The antenna measures just 78 mm x 17 mm x 0,15 mm, yet it delivers high efficiency in tests. It has an I-PEX MHF1 connector for easy design-in and suits small devices that need to operate across wide areas. Affini provides good coverage indoors at the lower frequencies because at around 600 MHz RF signals can travel greater distances with good penetration of walls and buildings.
Affini will find use in small devices operating on the 4G and 5G cellular networks, in applications such as telematics, OBD, cellular Wi-Fi hotspots, IoT, M2M, CCTV over 4G/5G, drones, pico base stations and POS terminals.
