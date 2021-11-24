Categories

Microchip further expands GaN RF power offering

24 November 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

A significant expansion has been made to Microchip Technology’s gallium nitride (GaN) RF power device portfolio with new MMICs and discrete transistors that cover frequencies up to 20 GHz. The devices combine high power-added efficiency (PAE) and high linearity to deliver enhanced levels of performance in applications ranging from 5G to electronic warfare, satellite communications, commercial and defence radar systems and test equipment.

Like all Microchip GaN RF power products, the devices are fabricated using GaN-on-silicon carbide technology that provides the best combination of high-power density and yield, as well as high-voltage operation and longevity of more than 1 million hours at a 255°C junction temperature.

They include GaN MMICs covering 2 to 18 GHz, 12 to 20 GHz, and 12 to 20 GHz with 3 dB compression point (P3dB) RF output power up to 20 W and efficiency up to 25%, as well as bare die and packaged GaN MMIC amplifiers for S- and X-band with up to 60% PAE and discrete high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) devices covering DC to 14 GHz with P3dB RF output power up to 100 W and maximum efficiency of 70%.

Microchip provides board design support to help with design-ins, as do the company’s distribution partners. The company also provides compact models for the new GaN products that let customers more easily model performance and expedite the design of the power amplifiers in their systems.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com


Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: saro.murabito@ebv.com
www: www.ebv.com
EBV Electrolink


