Water-soluble flux-cored solder wire

24 November 2021 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium is now offering CW-305, a uniquely formulated flux-cored wire that offers superior ease of cleaning in which the post-soldering residue can be removed using only a warm water-wash.

Halogen-free CW-305 cleans so well that residue removal can be delayed for up to 48 hours without affecting ionic cleanliness or visual circuit board appearance. This is beneficial for electrical hand soldering applications where high flux strength and the ability to clean with water are required, such as touch-up and rework applications for medical, aerospace and automotive industries. CW-305 is also capable of soldering to heavily tarnished surfaces.

CW-305 is compatible with Indium’s suite of proven halogen-free, water-wash solder paste and wave fluxes as well as its halogen-containing water-wash fluxes. It is designed for both manual and automated touch-up and component addition.

