Water-soluble flux-cored solder wire

Indium is now offering CW-305, a uniquely formulated flux-cored wire that offers superior ease of cleaning in which the post-soldering residue can be removed using only a warm water-wash.
Halogen-free CW-305 cleans so well that residue removal can be delayed for up to 48 hours without affecting ionic cleanliness or visual circuit board appearance. This is beneficial for electrical hand soldering applications where high flux strength and the ability to clean with water are required, such as touch-up and rework applications for medical, aerospace and automotive industries. CW-305 is also capable of soldering to heavily tarnished surfaces.
CW-305 is compatible with Indium’s suite of proven halogen-free, water-wash solder paste and wave fluxes as well as its halogen-containing water-wash fluxes. It is designed for both manual and automated touch-up and component addition.
ICAPE Group enters SA market with acquisition of TRAX TraX Interconnect
News Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ICAPE Group is implementing its global strategy with its acquisition of TRAX Group in South Africa, resulting in the formation of two new entities: ICAPE–TRAX and ICAPE South Africa. Commenting on the ...
PCB supplier NCAB acquires Elmatica
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The China-headquartered PCB (printed circuit board) supplier NCAB has acquired 100% of the shares in the Norwegian company Elmatica for SEK 315 million (the equivalent of around R560 million).
Elmatica, ...
Non-silicone thermal interface material Vepac Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
HTC Heat Transfer Compound from Electrolube is a non-silicone thermal interface material recommended where the efficient and reliable thermal coupling of electrical and electronic components is required, ...
Inline PCB laser marking machine MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The S460 series is an inline laser marking machine specifically designed to laser mark printed circuit boards (PCBs) with high positional accuracy and repeatability. It is capable of handling large-format, ...
Saki SPI and AOI machines awarded IPC-CFX certification Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Saki, an innovator in the field of automated optical and X-ray inspection equipment, announced that its 3Si solder paste inspection (SPI) and 3Di automated optical inspection (AOI) solutions have been ...
3D AOI system for high-end electronics assembly
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ISO-Spector M2 is a new full 3D AOI system with artificial intelligence (AI) for high-end electronics assembly.
A fast-to-program solution, the Mek (Marantz Electronics) machine features advanced ...
Automatic in-circuit PCB tester MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The T300 is an automatic, high parallelism in-circuit test system with advanced testing capabilities that its manufacturer, SPEA, claims can boost board production throughput by 10 times.
It features ...
Flexible X-ray component counter Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Inventory knowledge is essential for modern PCB production. Whether you are an SMT manufacturer, supplier or broker, live monitoring of inventory in your MRP system at all times minimises stock, labour, ...
Read more...Thermal management in high-performance RF and microwave PCBs Conical Technologies
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
One of the many roles that a PCB has to perform is to channel heat from the underside of semiconductor devices through to the chosen heatsinking scheme as efficiently and effectively as possible.