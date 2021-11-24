Precision wideband ADC advances data-acquisition performance
24 November 2021
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Texas Instruments (TI) has introduced a very small 24-bit wideband analog-to-digital converter (ADC) that delivers tight signal-measurement precision. The ADS127L11 achieves ultra-precise data acquisition in a 50% smaller package than competing devices, according to TI, optimising power consumption, resolution and measurement bandwidth for a wide range of industrial systems.
The highly flexible component offers wideband and low-latency filter options to optimise ADC performance and deliver tailored, high-performance data acquisition in a broad range of industrial systems. Designers can use wideband mode to improve AC measurement resolution with a claimed 50% wider bandwidth, data rates as high as 400 kSps, and a 30% higher signal-to-noise ratio than competing data converters, while minimising noise at high frequencies. In low-latency mode, the ADS12711 delivers 25% lower latency at up to 1067 kSps and 83,3% lower offset drift – 50 nV/°C – to help designers improve DC measurement resolution, data throughput and response times in data-acquisition and condition-monitoring applications.
Designers of miniaturised, battery-powered industrial equipment typically have to choose between an ADC’s size and measurement precision at higher frequencies. The ADS127L11 eliminates this trade-off with its 3 x 3 mm quad flat no-lead (WQFN) package. In addition to reducing design size, the new ADC increases system functionality by enabling designers to pack additional channels into a compact design.
For more information visit www.ti.com
