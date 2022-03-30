Smart soldering process software wins global award
30 March 2022Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
SEHO was awarded a 2021 Global Technology Award in the category of selective soldering at last year’s productronica trade fair, for its new SmartSplit.
SEHO SmartSplit is intelligent software that controls and coordinates the process sequence for different assemblies in mixed operation. This newly developed software component turns an efficient system for batch production into an innovative selective soldering system for high-mix, high-volume production, without retrofitting and without additional costs.
SmartSplit automatically distributes the various process tasks, such as flux deposition, soldering with up to six soldering units and selective brushing, to the available process stations that are integrated into the machine being used. As a result, soldering process cycle times are significantly reduced. This new function can be adopted in the SelectLine-C machine platform as well as the new LeanSelect-plus.
The space-saving concept of individual process stations minimises floor space and means that several soldering units in a system can use one central service station. A further advantage of the SmartSplit software is its programming simplicity – only the overall soldering task has to be programmed for an assembly.
Cutting-edge assembly and inspection technologies on display Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
At SMTconnect 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany this May, Yamaha Motor Robotics SMT Section will show how its One Stop Smart Solution is ready to power high-speed, high-quality intelligent manufacturing.
Visitors ...
Read more...How to choose the right soldering station for your needs Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Rather than simply setting an arbitrary price limit, it's a good idea to first look at some of the different types of soldering irons for sale, then decide where your budget falls and see which models you can quickly rule out.
Read more...Truth prevails at Yamaha distributor awards Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Motor Robotics SMT section has held its annual European distributor meeting, again hosting the team-building event online as agents joined from across the region.
The business unit recorded ...
Read more...Effects of water and water vapour on conformal coating protection Techmet
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Coating materials differ in terms of water absorption and water vapour permeability, which may affect mechanical properties, adhesion, glass transition temperature, light and weathering resistance, corrosion protection and electrical insulation.
Read more...The power of 2D and 3D X-ray inspection Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Ever been to see a doctor for an X-ray and/or a CT scan? This is a common process that allows medical professionals to build a complete picture for diagnosis.
In the electronics world we have similar ...
Read more...Ionic contamination tester MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Zero Ion ionic contamination tester from Aqueous Technologies measures harmful ionic residues on circuit assemblies, including those unseen by the human eye. The new IPC J-STD001H standard now requires ...
Read more...Fully automated component counting system Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Remember a time, not so long ago, when it was not unusual to count manually or guess the amount of components on a reel? Many companies thought this a time-consuming and manual labour-intensive ‘necessary ...
Read more...Wearable devices place new demands on electronics Vepac Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
It is clear that each application of wearable technology will have its own criteria in terms of performance, environment and expected use and in all cases a reliable and accurate response is required from the device.
Read more...Using big data to drive better productivity Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Big data and advanced analytics are entering the electronics manufacturing scene and are set to become essential tools for informed decision making throughout the business.