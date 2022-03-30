Smart soldering process software wins global award

30 March 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

SEHO was awarded a 2021 Global Technology Award in the category of selective soldering at last year’s productronica trade fair, for its new SmartSplit.

SEHO SmartSplit is intelligent software that controls and coordinates the process sequence for different assemblies in mixed operation. This newly developed software component turns an efficient system for batch production into an innovative selective soldering system for high-mix, high-volume production, without retrofitting and without additional costs.

SmartSplit automatically distributes the various process tasks, such as flux deposition, soldering with up to six soldering units and selective brushing, to the available process stations that are integrated into the machine being used. As a result, soldering process cycle times are significantly reduced. This new function can be adopted in the SelectLine-C machine platform as well as the new LeanSelect-plus.

The space-saving concept of individual process stations minimises floor space and means that several soldering units in a system can use one central service station. A further advantage of the SmartSplit software is its programming simplicity – only the overall soldering task has to be programmed for an assembly.

Credit(s)

Quamba Technologies





