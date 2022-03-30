Categories

Dual-port PoE++ transformer

30 March 2022 Passive Components

Bourns’ Magnetics product division is introducing the new Model SM13143EL dual-port LAN 10/100/1000 Base-T PoE++ transformer for Ethernet applications. This part is IEEE 802.3bt Type 3 (also known as 4PPoE) compliant and PoE++ capable of up to 60 W with 700 mA DC balance current to support each channel, or 1400 mA DC balance current to support full channels.

The transformer’s operating temperature range is from -0ºC to +70ºC, with a 1,5 kVRMS isolation voltage. It features a DCR of 1400 mΩ maximum and a turns ratio of 1CT:1CT (±5%).


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: sales@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


Further reading:

Capacitors for DC blocking and RF bypass applications
RF Design Passive Components
The V80 Series of single-layer capacitors from Knowles Precision Devices have a capacitance value of 100 nF and have been designed for DC blocking or RF bypass applications across a broad frequency range. ...

Read more...
Range of passive and active antennas
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast ...

Read more...
Tektronix adds 5G capabilities to 6-Series scopes
Electrocomp Test & Measurement
The release of SignalVu 5G NR analysis software for Tektronix’ 6-Series B mixed-signal oscilloscopes (MSO) gives engineers the ability to perform critical 5G NR measurements, per 3GPP specifications, ...

Read more...
Optional inner panels for IP68/66 plastic enclosures
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing’s 1557 family has proved to be very popular since it was launched some two years ago and is increasingly being used as a housing for electromechanical components as well as PCB-mounted ...

Read more...
Handheld plastic electronic instrument enclosures
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing’s 1552-Series handheld enclosures are available in six sizes. All models are 50 mm wide and either 22 or 30 mm high, with three length options available: 70 mm, 110 mm and 150 mm. The ...

Read more...
Ultra low-power temperature sensor
Electrocomp Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The STS4x is Sensirion’s highly accurate digital temperature sensor series, available with minimal lead times. It is a fully digital, cost-efficient platform that is available in different accuracy classes. ...

Read more...
Type-C connectors for USB 2.0
Electrocomp Interconnection
The USB4105 Type-C USB 2.0 connectors from GCT (Global Connector Technology) offer a 5 A current rating, 100 MΩ insulation resistance and 3,31 mm profile. They feature 16 contacts with a top-mount position ...

Read more...
Power inductors with very low DC and AC losses
RF Design Passive Components
Coilcraft’s new XGL6020 low-profile moulded power inductors offer the company’s lowest DC losses and extremely low AC losses for a wide range of DC-DC converters.  Additional performance benefits include ...

Read more...
CeraLink capacitors in EIA 2220 size
Electrocomp Passive Components
TDK has expanded its tried and tested range of CeraLink capacitors. Previously, only large, ready-to-fit sizes were available. Now, smaller versions with the classic chip design are included in the portfolio ...

Read more...
High-power resistors
Actum Electronics Passive Components
Choosing the right resistor for an application is not simply a matter of calculating the correct value and tolerance for the most cost-effective solution. High-performance electronic resistors are demanding ...

Read more...










