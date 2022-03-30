High-performance PCIe XMC modules

Mouser Electronics has signed a new distribution agreement with Interconnect Systems International (ISI), a Molex company and supplier of signal processing and data acquisition solutions. ISI’s hardware, software and FPGA IP design teams provide innovative products that enable faster, more intelligent systems.
Through the agreement, Mouser now offers ISI PCI Express (PCIe) XMC modules including the XU-AWG, which features two 8-lane, high-speed serial links that support PCIe Gen 3. The XU-AWG XMC card boasts two 16-bit Analog Devices AD9162 digital-to-analog converter (DAC) devices with standard operation at a 5 GSps update rate. The module supports 1x to 24x interpolation with sub-nanosecond channel-to-channel synchronisation alignment. Inputs to support external clocking and triggering are provided for synchronisation across multiple modules for scalable RF channel counts. A Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale XCKU060 FPGA with 4 GB of DDR4 RAM supports the high-performance DSP core for demanding applications such as radar and wireless IF generation.
Mouser also offers the XA-160M PCI Express XMC module for high-speed stimulus response, ultrasound and servo control applications. The module features two 160 MSps, 16-bit ADC inputs and two 615 MSps, 16-bit DAC outputs. The PCIe interface features a flexible and expandable data packet system with data rates up to 1600 Mbps. An array of internal and external clocking and triggering modes provides application flexibility and multi-module scalability. A Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA device supported by 256 Mb x 16 memory provides data acquisition control, signal processing, buffering and system interface functions. Using the FrameWork Logic toolset, the XA-160M logic can be fully customised using VHDL and Simulink platforms.
The ISI PCIe XMC x8 lane adaptor allows a single-width XMC module to be used in a PCI Express slot. The XMC module is compatible with VITA 42.3 and supports up to eight PCI Express lanes. The adaptor is completely transparent to PCI Express, with all signals from the PCI Express host bus connected directly to the XMC module.
