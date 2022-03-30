Categories

PCI Express interconnect solutions

30 March 2022 Interconnection

The PCI Express standard creates a connection for high-bandwidth communication between a PCI Express device and the motherboard, or other hardware, inside a computer. Ultimately, this allows a system to have its functions expanded with video, sound, network, storage and other expansion cards.

Samtec has now made it easier than ever to find PCI Express solutions on its website with its new PCI Express page (www.samtec.com/standards/pciexpress). Samtec offers interconnect solutions that meet the PCI Express electrical and mechanical specifications, including high-speed edge cards with mating cable assemblies and PCI Express-Over-FireFly copper and optical cable assemblies.

The company’s high-speed edge card sockets support one, four, eight and 16 PCI Express links and mate with PCI Express cable assemblies. Its PCI Express-Over-FireFly copper and optical cable assemblies promise low latency, power savings and guaranteed transmission; an optical adaptor card is available with a PCIe x16 edge card connector.


Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: sales@spectrumconcepts.co.za
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


