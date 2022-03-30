Capacitors for DC blocking and RF bypass applications

The V80 Series of single-layer capacitors from Knowles Precision Devices have a capacitance value of 100 nF and have been designed for DC blocking or RF bypass applications across a broad frequency range. The high-frequency, wire-bondable capacitors are ideal for GaN and GaAs amplifier applications where small size and microwave performance are key to a well-performing circuit.
The capacitors are available in a surface-mount package that measures 2,13 x 1,06 x 0,61 mm and are suitable for use in DC blocking, RF bypassing, filtering, tuning and coupling. They exhibit a dissipation factor of 2,5% and tolerance of ±20%.
