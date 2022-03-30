Simplify daisy-chaining with spring-loaded pins

Mill-Max has developed a versatile line of horizontal surface-mount (HSMT) spring-loaded pins designed for making low-profile connections parallel to the board surface. They have plunger travel in line with the board surface, making them ideal for end-to-end board connections in assemblies with restrictive height requirements.
This family of HSMT spring-loaded pins offers rated travel options from 0,50 mm to 1,50 mm, with associated maximum travel options of 1 mm to 3 mm, meeting a wide range of interconnect requirements. The 0986-X and 0988-0 spring pins have an above-board height of only 1,78&nbs;mm with a 0,9 mm plunger centre-line, while the 0968-0, 0967-0 and 0987-0 spring pins sit slightly higher at 2,54 mm and 1,27 mm plunger centre-line. The low profiles are critical when working with a limited overall package height, or in applications where vertical board stacking is not an option and PCBs are daisy-chained together, such as in LED lighting systems.
Each HSMT spring-loaded pin has ample surface area for SMT soldering, ensuring secure attachment to the board to stand up to rough handling, particularly in blind-mating and quick-connect applications. They are typically mounted near the edge of the board with the plunger extending beyond the board edge to make contact with a target on a mating board or device. Target options for horizontal board mating are single-position, right-angle target connectors (series 399-XX-XXX-008) or individual HSMT target pins such as the 7937-0.
All options are offered in both bulk packaging and supplied on tape and reel, designed per EIA-481 standards. The large, flat body provides an ideal surface for pick-and-placement. There is no need for bulky pick-and-place caps, allowing for more parts per reel, less waste and a reduction in assembly steps.
These low-profile HSMT spring-loaded pins maintain the quality and dependability of current Mill-Max spring pins by utilising the same technology and internal spring components. Each component, including the spring, is made of high-quality materials and gold-plated to ensure high reliability, corrosion and wear resistance, resulting in a durability rating of up to 1 million cycles.
Read more...PCI Express interconnect solutions Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
The PCI Express standard creates a connection for high-bandwidth communication between a PCI Express device and the motherboard, or other hardware, inside a computer. Ultimately, this allows a system ...
Read more...Double-row pre-wired connectors Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
New double-row pre-wired connectors in both spring-loaded and target versions combine high-quality Mill-Max pins with the convenience of a 203 mm pigtail to suit a wide variety of applications.
The spring-loaded ...
Read more...Type-C connectors for USB 2.0 Electrocomp
Interconnection
The USB4105 Type-C USB 2.0 connectors from GCT (Global Connector Technology) offer a 5 A current rating, 100 MΩ insulation resistance and 3,31 mm profile. They feature 16 contacts with a top-mount position ...
Read more...Components and design resources for harsh environments TRX Electronics
Interconnection Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI Passive Components
Providing engineers with the latest information and resources to build their designs for harsh environments, a targeted content stream from Mouser Electronics offers articles, products, blogs and diagrams ...
Read more...Braid tail swept elbow backshells Electrocomp
Interconnection
TE Connectivity is complementing its series of banding (BT) and Tinel ring (TXR) backshells with a braid tail backshell. The new 70 Series swept elbow backshells include a pre-terminated screenbraid sock ...