Simplify daisy-chaining with spring-loaded pins

30 March 2022 Interconnection

Mill-Max has developed a versatile line of horizontal surface-mount (HSMT) spring-loaded pins designed for making low-profile connections parallel to the board surface. They have plunger travel in line with the board surface, making them ideal for end-to-end board connections in assemblies with restrictive height requirements.

This family of HSMT spring-loaded pins offers rated travel options from 0,50 mm to 1,50 mm, with associated maximum travel options of 1 mm to 3 mm, meeting a wide range of interconnect requirements. The 0986-X and 0988-0 spring pins have an above-board height of only 1,78&nbs;mm with a 0,9 mm plunger centre-line, while the 0968-0, 0967-0 and 0987-0 spring pins sit slightly higher at 2,54 mm and 1,27 mm plunger centre-line. The low profiles are critical when working with a limited overall package height, or in applications where vertical board stacking is not an option and PCBs are daisy-chained together, such as in LED lighting systems.

Each HSMT spring-loaded pin has ample surface area for SMT soldering, ensuring secure attachment to the board to stand up to rough handling, particularly in blind-mating and quick-connect applications. They are typically mounted near the edge of the board with the plunger extending beyond the board edge to make contact with a target on a mating board or device. Target options for horizontal board mating are single-position, right-angle target connectors (series 399-XX-XXX-008) or individual HSMT target pins such as the 7937-0.

All options are offered in both bulk packaging and supplied on tape and reel, designed per EIA-481 standards. The large, flat body provides an ideal surface for pick-and-placement. There is no need for bulky pick-and-place caps, allowing for more parts per reel, less waste and a reduction in assembly steps.

These low-profile HSMT spring-loaded pins maintain the quality and dependability of current Mill-Max spring pins by utilising the same technology and internal spring components. Each component, including the spring, is made of high-quality materials and gold-plated to ensure high reliability, corrosion and wear resistance, resulting in a durability rating of up to 1 million cycles.


Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: sales@spectrumconcepts.co.za
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


