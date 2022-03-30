Software development kit for motor control

30 March 2022 Design Automation

STMicroelectronics’ STM32 microcontrollers offer the performance of industry-standard Arm Cortex-M cores running either vector control or field-oriented control (FOC) modes, which are widely used in high-performance drives for air conditioning, home appliances, drones, building and industrial automation, medical and e-bike applications.

To ease development, the STM32 MC SDK (motor control software development kit) firmware (X-CUBE-MCSDK and X-CUBE-MCSDK-FUL) includes the permanent-magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) firmware library for FOC control and the STM32 Motor Control Workbench to configure the FOC firmware library parameters through its graphical user interface (GUI).

STM32 Motor Control Workbench is PC software that reduces the design effort and time needed for the STM32 PMSM FOC firmware configuration. The user generates a project file through the GUI and initialises the library according to the application needs. Some of the variables of the algorithm being used can be monitored and changed in real-time.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600 , rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

