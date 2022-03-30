Air-core RF inductors

The 111SQ from Coilcraft is a square air-core inductor series with a remarkably high quality factor of up to 200 at 400 MHz. The parts come in a range of inductances from 27 µH to 47 µH and have a self-resonant frequency (SRF) between 2,2 GHz and 2,6 GHz.
The inductors have solder-coated leads to ensure optimal solderability and a flat top and bottom for easy placement via pick-and-place machines. They are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free and operate at temperatures up to 260°C.
Downlink transceiver for LEO satellite constellations RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The KKa-TR-DL-1929 from Arralis is a K/Ka-band transceiver downlink module with a Tx frequency from 17 to 21 GHz and Rx frequency from 27 to 30 GHz. In Tx mode, it has a conversion gain of more than 23 dB, ...
Read more...Double-pole double-throw RF switch RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MM5600 from Menlo Micro is a DPDT (double-pole double-throw) switch that operates from DC to 40 Gbps. It has a low insertion loss of 0,75 dB (at 12 GHz) and fast switching speed and can operate for ...
Read more...Wi-Fi 6 front-end module RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4568 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) front-end module that operates from 5150 to 5925 MHz. It has a 5 GHz power amplifier (PA), single-pole two-throw (SP2T) switch, bypassable low-noise amplifier ...
Read more...Access serial devices on the go RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...
Read more...Dual-port PoE++ transformer Electrocomp
Passive Components
Bourns’ Magnetics product division is introducing the new Model SM13143EL dual-port LAN 10/100/1000 Base-T PoE++ transformer for Ethernet applications. This part is IEEE 802.3bt Type 3 (also known as ...
Read more...Discrete GaAs pHEMT die covering DC to GHz RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPD2018D from Qorvo is a discrete, 180 micron GaAs pHEMT transistor (pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor) that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It provides a gain of 14 dB with a power-added ...