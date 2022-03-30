Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Air-core RF inductors

30 March 2022 Passive Components

The 111SQ from Coilcraft is a square air-core inductor series with a remarkably high quality factor of up to 200 at 400 MHz. The parts come in a range of inductances from 27 µH to 47 µH and have a self-resonant frequency (SRF) between 2,2 GHz and 2,6 GHz.

The inductors have solder-coated leads to ensure optimal solderability and a flat top and bottom for easy placement via pick-and-place machines. They are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free and operate at temperatures up to 260°C.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


