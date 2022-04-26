Rugged optical transceivers for Mil/Aero and industrial systems

A key focal point for Samtec at this year’s OFC (Optical Fiber Communication Conference) was the company’s rugged optical transceivers, from the popular FireFly optical cable system to new VCSEL-based multimode cables.
OFC reflects the fact that data centres and HPC (high-performance computing) drive most of the volume for optical modules. Of course, these are controlled environments for environmentally-friendly applications with low humidity, controlled temperatures and no exposure to contaminants or corrosive chemicals. Samtec’s popular FireFly optical engines are widely used in these types of applications because of their high density, small size and low power consumption. However, it also offers rugged, high-temperature designs that are used in military, aerospace and industrial applications where the operating conditions are more severe.
Samtec’s ETMO is a FireFly-based optical engine that is available in different configurations optimised for different applications – from high shock and vibration, to full immersion, to salt/fog – and is capable of passing MIL-STD-810 Method 509.7, which is one of the most severe specifications for salt fog environments.
The company also offers an ultra-rugged optical engine, with the same optical connectivity, for military and space applications. These VCSEL-based multimode cables have the same high-performance optical and electrical specifications in a similarly small package. They are capable of surviving harsh environments but are also optimised for space applications, with components capable of error-free operation even when exposed to high levels of radiation.
