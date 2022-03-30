Categories

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Metal TIMs for burn-in and test

30 March 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium Corporation boasts an extensive portfolio of innovative, high-performance metal thermal interface materials (TIM), some of which will be featured at the impending TestConX conference in Arizona, USA.

The company’s indium-containing TIMs for burn-in and test offer superior thermal conductivity over non-metals, with pure indium metal delivering 86 W/m•K. Its TIMs are available as pure indium, indium-silver alloys and indium-tin, among others. The pure indium TIM can be clad with a thin aluminium layer on the side facing the device under test (DUT) to prevent the indium from adhering to the surface.

Indium’s suite of Heat-Spring solutions, featuring a compressible interface between a heat source and a heatsink, include:

Heat-Spring preforms

• Patterned to optimise contact with non-planar surfaces, delivering 86 W/mK thermal conductivity.

• Provides uniform contact between the burn-in head and the DUT.

• Provides more uniform thermal conductivity.

• Cleans with no residue.

• Recyclable and reclaimable.

Heat-Spring HSK

• Recommended specifically for burn-in applications where multiple insertions are required.

• Provides uniform contact with low resistance for high-density heat loads.

• Typically clad with a thin diffusion barrier, which serves as the contact surface for burn-in and test applications.

• No staining or cracking.

Heat-Spring HSD

• Designed for interfaces with tight surface control above 30 psi.

• Recommended for small, well-designed interfaces with flat, smooth, parallel surfaces.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 824 1427
Fax: +27 11 824 3150
Email: sales@techmet.co.za
www: www.techmet.co.za
Techmet


