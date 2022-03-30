Metal TIMs for burn-in and test

30 March 2022Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium Corporation boasts an extensive portfolio of innovative, high-performance metal thermal interface materials (TIM), some of which will be featured at the impending TestConX conference in Arizona, USA.
The company’s indium-containing TIMs for burn-in and test offer superior thermal conductivity over non-metals, with pure indium metal delivering 86 W/m•K. Its TIMs are available as pure indium, indium-silver alloys and indium-tin, among others. The pure indium TIM can be clad with a thin aluminium layer on the side facing the device under test (DUT) to prevent the indium from adhering to the surface.
Indium’s suite of Heat-Spring solutions, featuring a compressible interface between a heat source and a heatsink, include:
Heat-Spring preforms
• Patterned to optimise contact with non-planar surfaces, delivering 86 W/mK thermal conductivity.
• Provides uniform contact between the burn-in head and the DUT.
• Provides more uniform thermal conductivity.
• Cleans with no residue.
• Recyclable and reclaimable.
Heat-Spring HSK
• Recommended specifically for burn-in applications where multiple insertions are required.
• Provides uniform contact with low resistance for high-density heat loads.
• Typically clad with a thin diffusion barrier, which serves as the contact surface for burn-in and test applications.
• No staining or cracking.
Heat-Spring HSD
• Designed for interfaces with tight surface control above 30 psi.
• Recommended for small, well-designed interfaces with flat, smooth, parallel surfaces.
Cutting-edge assembly and inspection technologies on display Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
At SMTconnect 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany this May, Yamaha Motor Robotics SMT Section will show how its One Stop Smart Solution is ready to power high-speed, high-quality intelligent manufacturing.
Visitors ...
Read more...How to choose the right soldering station for your needs Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Rather than simply setting an arbitrary price limit, it's a good idea to first look at some of the different types of soldering irons for sale, then decide where your budget falls and see which models you can quickly rule out.
Read more...Smart soldering process software wins global award Quamba Technologies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
SEHO was awarded a 2021 Global Technology Award in the category of selective soldering at last year’s productronica trade fair, for its new SmartSplit.
SEHO SmartSplit is intelligent software that ...
Read more...Truth prevails at Yamaha distributor awards Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Motor Robotics SMT section has held its annual European distributor meeting, again hosting the team-building event online as agents joined from across the region.
The business unit recorded ...
Read more...Effects of water and water vapour on conformal coating protection Techmet
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Coating materials differ in terms of water absorption and water vapour permeability, which may affect mechanical properties, adhesion, glass transition temperature, light and weathering resistance, corrosion protection and electrical insulation.
Read more...The power of 2D and 3D X-ray inspection Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Ever been to see a doctor for an X-ray and/or a CT scan? This is a common process that allows medical professionals to build a complete picture for diagnosis.
In the electronics world we have similar ...
Read more...Ionic contamination tester MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Zero Ion ionic contamination tester from Aqueous Technologies measures harmful ionic residues on circuit assemblies, including those unseen by the human eye. The new IPC J-STD001H standard now requires ...
Read more...Fully automated component counting system Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Remember a time, not so long ago, when it was not unusual to count manually or guess the amount of components on a reel? Many companies thought this a time-consuming and manual labour-intensive ‘necessary ...
Read more...Wearable devices place new demands on electronics Vepac Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
It is clear that each application of wearable technology will have its own criteria in terms of performance, environment and expected use and in all cases a reliable and accurate response is required from the device.