Tiny CO2 sensor employs photoacoustic spectroscopy

Tiny CO 2 sensor employs photoacoustic spectroscopy

26 April 2022 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Based on the science of photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS), Infineon Technologies’ XENSIV PAS carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) sensor uses a high-sensitivity MEMS microphone to detect the pressure change generated by CO 2 molecules within the sensor cavity. The result is a significantly miniaturised sensor that offers space savings of more than 75% in end-products compared to competing products.

Available from Mouser Electronics, the device integrates a photoacoustic transducer – including detector, infrared source and optical filter – plus a microcontroller for signal processing and algorithms and a MOSFET to drive the infrared source. The integrated microcontroller converts the MEMS microphone output into a ppm reading, which is available either via the serial I²C, UART or PWM interface. The sensor measures a range from 0 ppm to 10 000 ppm with an accuracy of ±30 ppm or ±3% of the reading.

The sensor’s direct ppm readings, surface-mounting capability and simple design allow for fast integration into low- and high-volume applications such as smart home and building automation designs, demand-controlled ventilation, air purifiers, thermostats, weather stations and personal assistants.

