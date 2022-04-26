Categories

Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Tiny CO2 sensor employs photoacoustic spectroscopy

Tiny CO2 sensor employs photoacoustic spectroscopy

26 April 2022 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Based on the science of photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS), Infineon Technologies’ XENSIV PAS carbon dioxide (CO2) sensor uses a high-sensitivity MEMS microphone to detect the pressure change generated by CO2 molecules within the sensor cavity. The result is a significantly miniaturised sensor that offers space savings of more than 75% in end-products compared to competing products.

Available from Mouser Electronics, the device integrates a photoacoustic transducer – including detector, infrared source and optical filter – plus a microcontroller for signal processing and algorithms and a MOSFET to drive the infrared source. The integrated microcontroller converts the MEMS microphone output into a ppm reading, which is available either via the serial I²C, UART or PWM interface. The sensor measures a range from 0 ppm to 10 000 ppm with an accuracy of ±30 ppm or ±3% of the reading.

The sensor’s direct ppm readings, surface-mounting capability and simple design allow for fast integration into low- and high-volume applications such as smart home and building automation designs, demand-controlled ventilation, air purifiers, thermostats, weather stations and personal assistants.


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: info@trxe.com
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


