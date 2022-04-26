High-voltage power inductors

Coilcraft’s RFC0807BV Series power inductors are a high-voltage version of the RFC0807B Series. Their operating voltage is rated at 800 V, which is higher than comparable products in the market. They offer a cost-effective solution for high-voltage, universal off-line (non-isolated) AC/DC power supplies in a variety of industrial and automotive applications. These applications include grid infrastructure, smart meters or power monitors, residential circuit breakers, building automation, home appliances and others.
The RFC0807BV Series also features low DCR and high current capability, making it an ideal power inductor for high-current and high-voltage battery management systems.
Manage serial devices from a smartphone
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity.
However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...
SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2
The QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has a ...
Power inductors with very low DC and AC losses
Coilcraft’s new XGL6020 low-profile moulded power inductors offer the company’s lowest DC losses and extremely low AC losses for a wide range of DC-DC converters. Additional performance benefits include ...
Dual-port PoE++ transformer
Bourns’ Magnetics product division is introducing the new Model SM13143EL dual-port LAN 10/100/1000 Base-T PoE++ transformer for Ethernet applications. This part is IEEE 802.3bt Type 3 (also known as ...