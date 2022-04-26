High-voltage power inductors

Coilcraft’s RFC0807BV Series power inductors are a high-voltage version of the RFC0807B Series. Their operating voltage is rated at 800 V, which is higher than comparable products in the market. They offer a cost-effective solution for high-voltage, universal off-line (non-isolated) AC/DC power supplies in a variety of industrial and automotive applications. These applications include grid infrastructure, smart meters or power monitors, residential circuit breakers, building automation, home appliances and others.

Further reading:

Fixed RF attenuators

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

30 W SP3T switch covering 2-11 GHz

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

Compact Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi module

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

Multi-constellation GNSS signal splitter

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

Temperature-variable RF attenuators

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

Permanent-mount antenna for GNSS, 5G/4G and Wi-Fi

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

Manage serial devices from a smartphone

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Power inductors with very low DC and AC losses

RF Design Passive Components

...

Read more...

Dual-port PoE++ transformer

Electrocomp Passive Components

...

Read more...

The parts are suitable for satellite comms, instrumentation, amplifier circuits, transmit/receive modules, up/down converters, radar and broadcast applications.The switch can handle an input power of 30 W while transmitting or 10 W while receiving, and has an insertion loss of 1,5 dB.Combining Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.0 with a powerful open CPU, NORA-W10 offers enhanced RF performance with low power consumption.The TW162A accepts power from all attached receivers and provides amplification to compensate for the signal-splitting loss.HCM attenuators can be used in place of a standard chip attenuator to combine level setting or buffering and temperature compensation.The Pantheon MA700 suits applications like public safety, passenger bus and rail services, digital signage, commercial transportation and fleet management.RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails luggingThe QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has aCoilcraft’s new XGL6020 low-profile moulded power inductors offer the company’s lowest DC losses and extremely low AC losses for a wide range of DC-DC converters. Additional performance benefits includeBourns’ Magnetics product division is introducing the new Model SM13143EL dual-port LAN 10/100/1000 Base-T PoE++ transformer for Ethernet applications. This part is IEEE 802.3bt Type 3 (also known as