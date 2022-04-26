Categories

High-voltage power inductors

26 April 2022 Passive Components

Coilcraft’s RFC0807BV Series power inductors are a high-voltage version of the RFC0807B Series. Their operating voltage is rated at 800 V, which is higher than comparable products in the market. They offer a cost-effective solution for high-voltage, universal off-line (non-isolated) AC/DC power supplies in a variety of industrial and automotive applications. These applications include grid infrastructure, smart meters or power monitors, residential circuit breakers, building automation, home appliances and others.

The RFC0807BV Series also features low DCR and high current capability, making it an ideal power inductor for high-current and high-voltage battery management systems.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 55 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za



