Green laser diode for industrial applications

ams OSRAM has introduced a green laser diode which is a brighter, more reliable and cost-competitive replacement for red lasers in applications such as levelling, scanning, biosciences and dot projection.

The new PLT5 522EA_Q enables product manufacturers to benefit from the 4 times brighter appearance of a green laser compared to a red laser, without sacrificing any of the valuable features of red lasers. The green laser diode has been rigorously tested for reliability at a maximum operating temperature of 70°C. Its lifetime ratings are compatible with the standard requirements of industrial equipment manufacturers.

The new laser diode is housed in an hermetically sealed and grounded TO56 metal can. It is compatible with the driver topologies commonly used with red lasers, thereby simplifying the use of green lasers by requiring minimal modification to existing product designs. Unlike a red laser diode, this green laser diode needs no burn-in.

The PLT5 522EA_Q is an edge-emitting laser with a tightly controlled beam. Its peak output power is 20 mW, with a typical peak emission wavelength of 520 nm and a spectral bandwidth of 2 nm. The laser diode can be used in either continuous wave or pulsed mode.

