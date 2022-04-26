Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Opto-Electronics



Print this page printer friendly version

Green laser diode for industrial applications

26 April 2022 Opto-Electronics

ams OSRAM has introduced a green laser diode which is a brighter, more reliable and cost-competitive replacement for red lasers in applications such as levelling, scanning, biosciences and dot projection.

The new PLT5 522EA_Q enables product manufacturers to benefit from the 4 times brighter appearance of a green laser compared to a red laser, without sacrificing any of the valuable features of red lasers. The green laser diode has been rigorously tested for reliability at a maximum operating temperature of 70°C. Its lifetime ratings are compatible with the standard requirements of industrial equipment manufacturers.

The new laser diode is housed in an hermetically sealed and grounded TO56 metal can. It is compatible with the driver topologies commonly used with red lasers, thereby simplifying the use of green lasers by requiring minimal modification to existing product designs. Unlike a red laser diode, this green laser diode needs no burn-in.

The PLT5 522EA_Q is an edge-emitting laser with a tightly controlled beam. Its peak output power is 20 mW, with a typical peak emission wavelength of 520 nm and a spectral bandwidth of 2 nm. The laser diode can be used in either continuous wave or pulsed mode.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Fax: 086 623 4522
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Compact planar scanner with air bearing
Horne Technologies Opto-Electronics
PIglide positioning systems are ideally suited for high-precision applications such as inspection systems, laser marking, microscopy or scanning.

Read more...
Multizone time-of-flight sensors
TRX Electronics Opto-Electronics
Mouser Electronics is now offering the TMF8820, TMF8821 and TMF8828 multizone time-of-flight sensors from ams Osram. The high-performance direct time-of-flight (dToF) sensors achieve a 5 m detection range, ...

Read more...
Small wire-to-board connector with automotive quality
Future Electronics Interconnection
Hirose Electric has developed the GT50 Series, a 1 mm pitch, small and robust wire-to-board connector. This product can be used safely for automotive applications due to its high heat resistance up to ...

Read more...
MCU boasts innovative sensing, enhanced security
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Enabled with Bluetooth Low Energy wireless connectivity, onsemi’s new low-power RSL15 microcontroller (MCU) addresses the growing demand of connected industrial applications for security without sacrificing ...

Read more...
LED driver expansion board for STM32 Nucleo
Altron Arrow Opto-Electronics
STMicroelectronics’ X-NUCLEO-LED12A1 LED driver expansion board for STM32 Nucleo features four LED1202 devices that can drive up to 48 LEDs. The LED1202 is a 12-channel, low quiescent current LED driver ...

Read more...
Power stack reference design leverages Microchip SiC devices
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
E-mobility and renewable energy systems require power management solutions that drive performance and cost efficiencies in addition to speeding up development time. To keep pace with these requirements, ...

Read more...
Port protection IC for MCUs tailored to USB-C dual-role power
Future Electronics Circuit & System Protection
The STMicroelectronics TCPP03-M20 USB Type-C port protection IC is tailored for Dual-Role Power (DRP) applications, simplifying the design of products that can act as a power source for connected devices ...

Read more...
GaN power components for slim, energy-efficient power supplies
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has revealed a new family of GaN power semiconductors in the STPOWER portfolio that can significantly reduce energy use and enable slimmer designs in a broad variety of electronic products. ...

Read more...
Front-end modules for 5G MIMO infrastructure
Future Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors has announced the new BTS6302U/6201U pre-drivers and BTS7203/5 dual-channel receive (RX) front-end modules (FEM) for 5G massive multi-input multi-output (MIMO) infrastructure. These ...

Read more...
Power delivery solution for AI processors wins WEAA award
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The 2021 World Electronics Achievement Award (WEAA) for innovative product of the year, in the power management/voltage converter category, was awarded to Vicor for its FPA (Factorised Power Architecture) ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved