Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

ExecuGroup launches ExecuWeb, sponsors engineering talent

30 May 2022 Editor's Choice News

The ExecuGroup recently launched ExecuWeb, which specialises in supplying redundant electronic components to the EMS (electronics manufacturing services) industry. Catalogued line items are also being made available, to offer a one-stop-shop service to those browsing for obsolete or slow-moving stock online.

To illustrate how handy this service can be for its customers, ExecuWeb shares the following practical examples of how it has already helped customers in need.


Shermann van der Merwe.

Case study 1

A large manufacturer of utility meters needed components to complete a few hundred outstanding units to complete its order. The problem at hand was that some components in the old design were now obsolete and costing thousands of Rands on the open market.

ExecuWeb was approached to try and assist with the shortages. Within a week, it sourced the components needed from a security company looking to free up storage space and get rid of its redundant stock. As a result, manufacturing could proceed on the one hand, and potentially discarded stock was converted into cash.

Case study 2

An international component supplier was looking for a hard-to-find STMicroelectronics processor. It contacted a local supplier for assistance, which in turn put it in touch with ExecuWeb. ExecuWeb sourced the components from another contract manufacturer that had over-bought the required component but subsequently lost the applicable contract. The contract manufacturer was happy to recover some funds while ExecuWeb exported the required components at the highest bid.

“Over and above our ever-increasing redundant stock offerings, the message that we would like to put across to the electronic engineering community is simply ‘Design around Us’. We are a reliable knowledge base for which components are readily available for your new designs. Simply send your query via our online ‘Contact us’ page (www.electroniccomponents.co.za/contact-us/) and we’ll give you the most up-to-date data available from the component OEMs. We offer accurate feedback on our stock availability as it is based on live data and automatically updates the changing stock levels in our warehouse,” said Renita Fleischer, director of ExecuWeb.

“Our stock control system allows for all our stock to be live on our website 24/7. Try www.electroniccomponents.co.za to see what we have available. All our components are existing (on-hand) stock that is available within a day or two, depending on delivery or pickup arrangements. For engineers that want to have all the hassle taken out of the procurement process, we offer the services of ExecuKit which specialises in procuring entire BOMs and delivering ‘manufacturing ready kits’ to your chosen contract manufacturer.”

Sponsorship of promising electronic engineering student

Over and above the work put in behind the scenes implementing and optimising the ExecuWeb platform, ExecuGroup decided to sponsor one student for the full term of their studies on a year-to-year basis, in order to compensate for declining bursaries offered to electronic engineering students.

The directors of the Group made a collective decision that if any of its member companies was approached with a request to assist a student in its field of operations, they would meet the potential candidate and make their final decision. At one of the company’s annual eye test days for its employees, the optometrist made mention of a young man by the name of Shermann van der Merwe.

Upon receiving his application for assistance, ExecuGroup’s directors were struck by the first quotation in his letter of introduction, which said: “As engineers, we are in a position to change the world – not just study it,” in the words of Henry Petroski.

“We were impressed by this young man’s achievements: seven distinctions in matric and six distinctions in his first year of studies at North-West University Potchefstroom,” the directors explained. “His outlook on life, great work ethic and determination to rise above his circumstances were very impressive to us.

“We know that Shermann is currently working very hard, and we wish him success with his studies. We meet with him every quarter just to show our support, not only on the monetary side but to build a relationship, as none of us knows what the future might bring, so we should make the best of every day.”

For more information contact ExecuGroup, +27 11 791 3548, nadinia@execugc.co.za or blossom@execugc.co.za, www.electroniccomponents.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 791 3548
Email: renita.fleischer@execukit.co.za
www: www.execukit.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ExecuKit


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The $180 billion market for location-based media and entertainment
Editor's Choice
For companies operating within these markets, it is important to view the opportunities as a series of milestones that will be reached over time.

Read more...
Is it getting hot in here?
Spectrum Concepts Editor's Choice
When considering thermal performance, Samtec factors in power density, device thermal resistance, total power entering the system, system airflow and system impedance.

Read more...
Personality profile: Hitesh Pema
Hiconnex Editor's Choice News
“I entered the military and aerospace field in 1996 when I was offered a position as a sales engineer at the specialist interconnect supplier, Hiconnex.”

Read more...
Company profile: Links Field South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT News
To successfully connect your IoT devices and applications to the world, you need a solution designed for machines, not for people.

Read more...
The $180 billion market for location-based media and entertainment
Editor's Choice
For companies operating within these markets, it is important to view the opportunities as a series of milestones that will be reached over time.

Read more...
A2B is revving up over-the-air software management
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ability to update modules, support customers and monetise additional features makes mastering software over the air an attractive proposition.

Read more...
Optical liquid analysis prototyping platform for ubiquitous sensing
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Prototyping complex optical liquid analysis measurements is a challenge that requires careful consideration of how chemistry, optics and electronics interact to produce a precise result.

Read more...
Effects of water and water vapour on conformal coating protection
Techmet Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Coating materials differ in terms of water absorption and water vapour permeability, which may affect mechanical properties, adhesion, glass transition temperature, light and weathering resistance, corrosion protection and electrical insulation.

Read more...
Sophisticated threats raise stakes in electronic warfare conflicts
Concilium Technologies Editor's Choice
While the technologies will continue to evolve and new threats emerge, one constant remains: the military force that achieves and maintains spectrum dominance will control the EW domain.

Read more...
Charting China’s meteoric chip sales trajectory
Editor's Choice News
The SIA attributes this growth mainly to increasing US-China tensions and a whole-of-nation effort to advance China’s chip sector, including government subsidies, procurement preferences and other preferential policies.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved