High-speed screen-printing machine

27 July 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Panasonic’s SPG2 high-speed screen-printing machine is tailored to SMT manufacturing and comes equipped with multi-stage board handling to improve productive time. The system’s hybrid printing technology delivers the right amount of solder with high-speed snap-off and reduced solder waste.

The intuitive interface and changeover wizard help the operator efficiently navigate the NPI (new product introduction) changeover process. Once established, the parameters are stored for fast retrieval.

Panasonic mounters and printers use the same offline programming software, which further reduces setup time. Advanced M2M communication with the AOI/SPI (automatic optical inspection/solder paste inspection) and patented feedforward communication to the mounter delivers overall productivity and quality.

The machine’s print capability supports 0201 mm (008004”) components, as well as bump printing. It handles printed circuit boards up to 510 x 510 mm in size (or up to 650 mm long with the optional board kit) and features auto pin setup for high-mix environments.

Processing time is just 14 seconds, including all required functions (transfer, fiducials, print, clean) to ensure fast and high-quality printing. The SPG2 also boasts advanced features like auto stencil, auto paste removal/deposit paperless cleaning and auto paste dispense options for ‘Factory of the Future’ capabilities.

For more information contact Techmet, +27 11 824 1427, [email protected], www.techmet.co.za

Credit(s)

Techmet





