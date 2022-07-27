Breaking barriers: Ingun’s new board marker probe

27 July 2022Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Board marker probes (marking units (ME)) are used for the reliable marking of electronic units, tested and passed, with a permanent mark in the shape of a circle or a circular point. Marker probes are installed in test fixtures and test equipment.
The new electrical board marker probe from Ingun is a high-quality product with an extremely small and compact design. The benefits of utilising this board marker probe are a:
• Significant space savings in fixture customisation.
• Quick, tool-free exchange of the engraver unit and precise, adjustable positioning for a high degree of flexibility.
• Durable product for reliable marking of PCBs and electrical units.
• Wide operating voltage range with reverse polarity protection and non-destructive detachable voltage connection.
The marker can be used on a wide array of materials such as plastics (FR4, CEM-1), non-hardened metals (brass, aluminium) and paper labels, and has been tested for a service life of 500 000 load cycles.
