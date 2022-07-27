Soldering unit combines fluxing, preheating, soldering and inspection
1 Click SMT Technology Company has introduced its new Unit-i1 latest generation compact inline selective soldering machine, an ideal addition to modern, smart electronic-fabrication factories. The machine combines a drop jet fluxer nozzle, bottom IR preheating, selective solder pot and automated optical inspection (AOI) function. The result is a full-function station for fluxing-preheating-soldering-inspection.
After soldering is complete the built-in AOI inspects all of the soldered joints for bridging, excessive or too little solder and solder particles. Additionally, the ‘auto repairing function’ can be activated to solder the defect position again automatically.
Unit-i1 can be used as stand-alone or as a module with the highest flexibility. For volume production, customers can place unlimited boards one after another into machines combined to work together, whilst for the production of different boards, customers can separate each machine to work independently.
Indium earns Allegro MicroSystems excellence award Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium Corporation has earned an excellence award from Allegro MicroSystems for the efforts of its Asia-Pacific operations in delivering quality, on-time products during the 2021 fiscal year.
Read more...The gold standard in PCB assembly analysis ASIC Design Services
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Valor Process Preparation’s design for assembly analysis is a critical solution in today’s increasingly high-mix, low-volume environments.
Read more...Omnigo adopts Valor BOM Connector ASIC Design Services
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Omnigo has now chosen Valor BOM Connector to reduce request for quotation response time, improve PCBA accuracy and simplify BOM entry in the ERP.
Read more...Yamaha demonstrated the power of robot teamwork Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Motor Robotics FA Section demonstrated industrial robots working together autonomously to raise productivity and reduce waste at Automatica 2022, held recently in Munich.
Read more...High-speed screen-printing machine Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic’s SPG2 high-speed screen-printing machine is tailored to SMT manufacturing and comes equipped with multi-stage board handling to improve productive time.
Read more...PCB sourcing and quoting using Siemens
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electronic manufacturing services companies contend with multiple challenges in the quoting and pricing process. Intelligent, manufacturing-aware applications can help overcome these challenges, empowering manufacturers to quote rapidly and accurately.