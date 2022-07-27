Soldering unit combines fluxing, preheating, soldering and inspection

27 July 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

1 Click SMT Technology Company has introduced its new Unit-i1 latest generation compact inline selective soldering machine, an ideal addition to modern, smart electronic-fabrication factories. The machine combines a drop jet fluxer nozzle, bottom IR preheating, selective solder pot and automated optical inspection (AOI) function. The result is a full-function station for fluxing-preheating-soldering-inspection.

After soldering is complete the built-in AOI inspects all of the soldered joints for bridging, excessive or too little solder and solder particles. Additionally, the ‘auto repairing function’ can be activated to solder the defect position again automatically.

Unit-i1 can be used as stand-alone or as a module with the highest flexibility. For volume production, customers can place unlimited boards one after another into machines combined to work together, whilst for the production of different boards, customers can separate each machine to work independently.

