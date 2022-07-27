Manual depaneling of printed circuit boards

27 July 2022Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The DPF300 by Piergiacomi is a manual depaneling system used for the separation of PCBs made on various materials (FR4, aluminium and CEM). The system meets small- and medium-scale depaneling requirements when the use of pair of depaneling pliers would entail excessive labour and the use of an automatic depaneling machine would not justify the amortisation costs. This system yields the same quality of an automatic system cut at a much lower cost.
The main feature of the DPF300 is the ability to quickly change the milling cutter and the interchangeable guide, which has been designed by Piergiacomi. This guide assists the operator with placement of the board and moving the circuit board until the cut is complete. The special shape of the guide avoids any damage to the assembled PCB even if it is inserted incorrectly.
It is a laminated ESD-safe workbench with EPB, zinc-coated steel front feet and rear swivel casters with a brake.
This model was designed to solve problems such as stress, breaking or tearing of the PCB fibres that can occur when using standard blades or hand tools as boards become increasingly complex.
Indium earns Allegro MicroSystems excellence award Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium Corporation has earned an excellence award from Allegro MicroSystems for the efforts of its Asia-Pacific operations in delivering quality, on-time products during the 2021 fiscal year.
Read more...The gold standard in PCB assembly analysis ASIC Design Services
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Valor Process Preparation’s design for assembly analysis is a critical solution in today’s increasingly high-mix, low-volume environments.
Read more...Omnigo adopts Valor BOM Connector ASIC Design Services
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Omnigo has now chosen Valor BOM Connector to reduce request for quotation response time, improve PCBA accuracy and simplify BOM entry in the ERP.
Read more...Yamaha demonstrated the power of robot teamwork Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Motor Robotics FA Section demonstrated industrial robots working together autonomously to raise productivity and reduce waste at Automatica 2022, held recently in Munich.
Read more...High-speed screen-printing machine Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic’s SPG2 high-speed screen-printing machine is tailored to SMT manufacturing and comes equipped with multi-stage board handling to improve productive time.
Read more...PCB sourcing and quoting using Siemens
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electronic manufacturing services companies contend with multiple challenges in the quoting and pricing process. Intelligent, manufacturing-aware applications can help overcome these challenges, empowering manufacturers to quote rapidly and accurately.