Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Manual depaneling of printed circuit boards

27 July 2022

The DPF300 by Piergiacomi is a manual depaneling system used for the separation of PCBs made on various materials (FR4, aluminium and CEM). The system meets small- and medium-scale depaneling requirements when the use of pair of depaneling pliers would entail excessive labour and the use of an automatic depaneling machine would not justify the amortisation costs. This system yields the same quality of an automatic system cut at a much lower cost.

The main feature of the DPF300 is the ability to quickly change the milling cutter and the interchangeable guide, which has been designed by Piergiacomi. This guide assists the operator with placement of the board and moving the circuit board until the cut is complete. The special shape of the guide avoids any damage to the assembled PCB even if it is inserted incorrectly.

It is a laminated ESD-safe workbench with EPB, zinc-coated steel front feet and rear swivel casters with a brake.

This model was designed to solve problems such as stress, breaking or tearing of the PCB fibres that can occur when using standard blades or hand tools as boards become increasingly complex.


Tel: +27 11 609 1244
Email: [email protected]
www: www.zetech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Zetech


