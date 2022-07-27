Categories

Build a high-speed board-to-board mated set in under a minute

27 July 2022 Interconnection

Samtec offers a broad and versatile line-up of high-speed board-to-board products to meet the requirements of most applications. These products support a variety of designs, including backplane applications, connectors that operate in rugged environments, bleeding-edge high-speed (up to 112 Gbps PAM4), extreme density needs, products with integrated ground planes and edge card products.

The latest implementation of the Flexible Stacking Solutionator created a way to find a flexible stacking mated set in under a minute. The same has now been implemented with the high-speed board-to-board products with the High-Speed Board-to-Board Solutionator. These tools present a full mated set solution, removing the guesswork on what goes on the other end of a connector that has been chosen.

The software tool asks up to five questions to narrow down your choices, with results being displayed after the first three questions have been answered. The steps to choosing a connector set are:

1. Choose the connector type.

2. Choose the required orientation from the options of parallel, perpendicular and co-planar.

3. Select the desired pitch in millimetres or inches.

4. Select the desired positions required.

5. Finally choose the desired stack height.

To access Samtec’s solutionator visit www.samtec.com/picturesearch/hsb2b-solutionator


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


