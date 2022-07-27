Yamaha demonstrated the power of robot teamwork

Yamaha Motor Robotics FA Section demonstrated industrial robots working together autonomously to raise productivity and reduce waste at Automatica 2022, held recently in Munich.

At its booth, Yamaha demonstrated SCARA and cartesian robots cooperating to accelerate adhesive deposition and bonding. Visitors to the stand saw how coordination between multiple robots can cut process cycle time to increase output with consistent quality.

A display featuring the LCMR200 linear conveyor module illustrated flexible workpiece transport with accurate, programmable positioning. Teamed with a cartesian robot, the demonstration showed how the LCMR200’s precision helps to simplify system design as well as increase throughput and efficiency.

In addition, Yamaha’s Robonity single-axis robots combine slim dimensions with high rigidity and a low centre of gravity to enable stable and space-saving solutions for transport, feeding, and general process automation. The associated EP-01 controller and software tools simplify robot selection, simulation, and programming, and provide real-time performance monitoring. The Robonity line-up also contains motorless actuators that give extra flexibility to customise system capabilities and cost.

Visitors were also able to see the affordable and high-performing YK-XE SCARA robots, which are available with arm length from 400 to 710 mm and up to 10 kg load capacity. By lowering the cost of entry to advanced, flexible automation, the YK-XE series enables both large and small businesses to become more productive and competitive.

