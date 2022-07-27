Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



SolidRun releases a SoM solution based on a Renesas SoC

27 July 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

SolidRun has announced both a new partnership with semiconductor company Renesas, as well as the first system-on-module (SoM) solution based on the RZ/G2 family of SoCs from Renesas. These new SOMs are uniquely engineered and positioned as an ideal foundation for AI-enhanced human-machine-interface (HMI) applications, industrial and building automation, video surveillance and IoT solutions.

“We developed our RZ/G2 family of general-purpose microprocessors to serve a variety of entry-level HMI products, while giving much thought to lowering systems costs and maximising performance and overall capabilities,” said Frank Urbe, senior manager, SST EMEA at Renesas Electronics Europe. “We’re excited to work with SolidRun to bring a newline of SoMs based on our RZ/G2 family of MPUs to market. These compact SoMs are sure to help customers quickly take advantage of the many unique benefits of our powerful and cost-effective MPUs and will shave months of development time off roadmaps.”

These SOMs take advantage of the RZ/G2LC MPU’s powerful 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor cores, that can deliver 20% greater processing power over conventional Cortex-A53 cores running at the same frequency. With an integrated Arm Mali-G31 3D GPU, these SOMs also offer excellent image processing capabilities without tasking the CPU. The embedded GPU also adds value for its advanced AI inference execution processing capabilities, which clock in at nearly six times faster than what is possible with Cortex-A53 processor-equipped devices.

Designed with small form factor devices like video doorbells and powered IP cameras in mind, this new SoM maintains a tiny footprint measuring just 47 x 30 mm. This SoM also offers pin-to-pin compatibility with SolidRun’s NXPi.MX8 Mini SoM, offering customers options when specifying hardware for their intended applications. Because it is pin-to-pin compatible with the i.MX8Mini SOM, customers can pair the new RZ/G2 SoM with the feature-rich Hummingboard Pulse carrier board for expedited prototyping and product development.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


