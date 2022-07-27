Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



New Espressif MCU embeds Wi-Fi 6

27 July 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

Espressif Systems has announced the release of ESP32-C5, a highly integrated MCU with 2,4 and 5 GHz dual-band Wi-Fi 6, as well as Bluetooth 5 low-energy (LE) connectivity.

ESP32-C5 sports a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) radio, along with the 802.11b/g/n standard for backward compatibility. The Wi-Fi 6 support is optimised for IoT devices, as the SoC supports a 20 MHz bandwidth for the 802.11ax mode, and a 20/40 MHz bandwidth for the 802.11b/g/n mode.

ESP32-C5 has a 32-bit, RISC-V, single-core processor which can run at a clock-speed up to 240 MHz. It has 400 KB SRAM, 384 KB of ROM and more than 20 programmable GPIOs, while supporting all the commonly used peripheral interfaces. Also included is an SDIO 2.0 slave interface.

The support for the 5 GHz band provides customers with a more stable and low-latency wireless connectivity in cases where less traffic and lower interference are needed for critical applications. It gives end-users the option of assigning different IoT devices to different networks, according to how critical the application is. The 5 GHz band also supports hosts of high-throughput applications, such as live-streaming devices, Wi-Fi dongles and IP cameras. Integrating dual-band connectivity into their devices provides customers with maximum flexibility, while future-proofing their products.

An important feature of the 802.11ax standard is the Target Wake Time (TWT), which allows devices to sleep for an extended time-period, with assistance from an 802.11ax-capable Wi-Fi access point.

This feature makes possible the use of ESP32-C5 in battery-operated devices that can last for years, while remaining permanently connected.

ESP32-C5 is supported on Espressif’s open-source ESP-IDF, which already powers millions of devices in the field. This ensures the availability of a robust SDK and tools, as well as an easy application migration path for developers.


