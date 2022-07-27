The gold standard in PCB assembly analysis

27 July 2022

Design for assembly (DFA) is a module of Valor Process Preparation, the most complete PCB assembly management solution available today. Creating a digital twin of the PCB, it provides complete insight into potential manufacturing issues before production begins. Having full confidence that a PCB design is ready for production even before the first component is placed can be critical to the efficiency and profitability of high-mix PCB assembly operations.

It is estimated that around 70% of a product’s manufacturing costs are derived from early-stage design decisions regarding materials and/or manufacturing method. As more and more PCB manufacturers need to assemble a bigger mix of products, being able to virtually analyse a PCB for issues that could impact production can significantly reduce changeover times. In particular, for prototype runs, being able to analyse the digital twin of a PCB before it enters the production line can prevent downtime by highlighting issues ahead of the run.

Valor Process Preparation’s design for assembly analysis is therefore a critical solution in today’s increasingly high-mix, low-volume environments.

