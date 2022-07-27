Omnigo adopts Valor BOM Connector

27 July 2022Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Wanting to improve its manual quoting process, address global supply chain stability, and streamline its BOM validation and ERP data entry processes, Omnigo turned to the new innovative Valor BOM Connector solution from Siemens Industry Software.
Read the case study available at www.asic.co.za/1007-8 to learn how Omnigo was able to reduce RFQ response time, improve PCBA quotation accuracy, simplify the process of entering a BOM into the ERP system, and improve its purchasing processes.
The gold standard in PCB assembly analysis ASIC Design Services
Valor Process Preparation’s design for assembly analysis is a critical solution in today’s increasingly high-mix, low-volume environments.
Read more...Yamaha demonstrated the power of robot teamwork Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Yamaha Motor Robotics FA Section demonstrated industrial robots working together autonomously to raise productivity and reduce waste at Automatica 2022, held recently in Munich.
Read more...High-speed screen-printing machine Techmet
Panasonic’s SPG2 high-speed screen-printing machine is tailored to SMT manufacturing and comes equipped with multi-stage board handling to improve productive time.
Read more...PCB sourcing and quoting using Siemens
Electronic manufacturing services companies contend with multiple challenges in the quoting and pricing process. Intelligent, manufacturing-aware applications can help overcome these challenges, empowering manufacturers to quote rapidly and accurately.
Read more...Breaking barriers: Ingun’s new board marker probe Electronic Industry Supplies
Board marker probes are used for the reliable marking of electronic units that have been tested and passed. Ingun has introduced a new electrical board marker probe, a high-quality product with an extremely small and compact design.
Read more...Programming just got simpler MyKay Tronics
Faster programming. Smarter guidance. Zero false calls. When it comes to advanced 3D AOI, demands are high and experienced operators are often in short supply. Mycronic’s latest answer is the MYPro I series 3D AOI.
Read more...Omnigo case study: using Valor BOM Connector ASIC Design Services
Electronics manufacturer Omnigo reduces request for quote response time for printed circuit board assemblies. The manufacturer uses Valor BOM Connector to improve PCBA proposal accuracy and simplify BOM entry in the ERP.
Read more...Design for manufacturing Omnigo
In the highly competitive electronics manufacturing industry, every second or Rand saved can mean the difference between success and failure. DFM is the process of designing products or components to ease the manufacturing process, which will result in a cost or time saving and/or improve the quality, repeatability and consistency of a product.
Read more...Automated industrial dispensing for a rugged world MyKay Tronics
Life isn’t easy for industrial electronics. Although the environmental conditions vary, all these sensitive electronics share the need for long-lasting protection from the harshest operating environments.
Read more...OMRON’s latest MicroHAWK ultra-compact code reader Altron Arrow
OMRON expands the MicroHAWK range with the V440-F, a scanner ideal for reading multiple codes in a wide area as well as for applications over longer distances and with minuscule barcodes.