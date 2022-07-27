Omnigo adopts Valor BOM Connector

Further reading:

Valor Process Preparation’s design for assembly analysis is a critical solution in today’s increasingly high-mix, low-volume environments.Yamaha Motor Robotics FA Section demonstrated industrial robots working together autonomously to raise productivity and reduce waste at Automatica 2022, held recently in Munich.Panasonic’s SPG2 high-speed screen-printing machine is tailored to SMT manufacturing and comes equipped with multi-stage board handling to improve productive time.Electronic manufacturing services companies contend with multiple challenges in the quoting and pricing process. Intelligent, manufacturing-aware applications can help overcome these challenges, empowering manufacturers to quote rapidly and accurately.Board marker probes are used for the reliable marking of electronic units that have been tested and passed. Ingun has introduced a new electrical board marker probe, a high-quality product with an extremely small and compact design.Faster programming. Smarter guidance. Zero false calls. When it comes to advanced 3D AOI, demands are high and experienced operators are often in short supply. Mycronic’s latest answer is the MYPro I series 3D AOI.Electronics manufacturer Omnigo reduces request for quote response time for printed circuit board assemblies. The manufacturer uses Valor BOM Connector to improve PCBA proposal accuracy and simplify BOM entry in the ERP.In the highly competitive electronics manufacturing industry, every second or Rand saved can mean the difference between success and failure. DFM is the process of designing products or components to ease the manufacturing process, which will result in a cost or time saving and/or improve the quality, repeatability and consistency of a product.Life isn’t easy for industrial electronics. Although the environmental conditions vary, all these sensitive electronics share the need for long-lasting protection from the harshest operating environments.OMRON expands the MicroHAWK range with the V440-F, a scanner ideal for reading multiple codes in a wide area as well as for applications over longer distances and with minuscule barcodes.