New high current through-hole inductors

27 July 2022 Passive Components

Vishay has released a high current, through-hole inductor for use in high current and high temperature applications, DC/DC converters, high current differential chokes and inverters. The inductors have a wide operating temperature range of -55 to 180°C and can withstand a continuous temperature of 180°C without showing signs of aging.

The powdered iron alloy core technology provides stable inductance and saturation over a wide operating temperature range with minimal core losses, and the soft saturation gives predictable inductance decrease with increasing DC current independent of temperature.

The components are offered in a range of inductances from 0,47 to 12 µH in a package measuring 26,8 x 17,9 mm at its maximum. The standard terminal is stripped and tinned for through-hole mounting but other terminal configurations such as bare copper, SMD, and press fit pin are available upon request.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


