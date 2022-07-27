New high current through-hole inductors

Vishay has released a high current, through-hole inductor for use in high current and high temperature applications, DC/DC converters, high current differential chokes and inverters. The inductors have a wide operating temperature range of -55 to 180°C and can withstand a continuous temperature of 180°C without showing signs of aging.
The powdered iron alloy core technology provides stable inductance and saturation over a wide operating temperature range with minimal core losses, and the soft saturation gives predictable inductance decrease with increasing DC current independent of temperature.
The components are offered in a range of inductances from 0,47 to 12 µH in a package measuring 26,8 x 17,9 mm at its maximum. The standard terminal is stripped and tinned for through-hole mounting but other terminal configurations such as bare copper, SMD, and press fit pin are available upon request.
Samsung launches GDDR6 RAM module EBV Electrolink
Computer/Embedded Technology
The DRAM is capable of 24 Gbps processing speeds and will significantly advance the graphics performance of AI-based applications and high-performance computing.
Mastering the MicroBlaze processor EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
AMD-Xilinx and Adiuvo will present a hands-on workshop on using the MicroBlaze processor on the Spartan-7 evaluation kit to create, develop and deploy an FPGA solution.
Low power 36 V operational amplifier EBV Electrolink
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The TSB622 is a general-purpose, dual operational amplifier featuring an extended supply voltage operating range of 2,7 to 36 V and rail-to-rail output
Surface-mount resettable fuses Electrocomp
Passive Components
The new series of fuses, suitable for overcurrent and thermal protection, expand the hold current up to 6 A and the maximum voltage to 33 V DC.