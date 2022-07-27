Increasing PCB assembly profitability using Valor Process Preparation

27 July 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Wanting to improve new product introduction (NPI) efficiency, reduce process preparation cost, and decrease production and quotation errors, Phuntronix, an international PCB assembler, adopted the Valor Process Preparation solution from Siemens Industries Software.

After implementing the software, Phuntronix was able to lower its process preparation time by more than 50%, reduce changeover time by 25%, cut lead times by an average of 30% and reduce manpower requirements by 50%.

To read the case study visit www.asic.co.za/1009-9

For more information contact ASIC Design Services Solution Partner for Siemens Industry Software +27 11 315 8316, [email protected], www.asic.co.za

Credit(s)

ASIC Design Services





