Electronics manufacturer enhances accuracy and speeds up BOM quotes
27 July 2022Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
BMK is a leading provider of electronic engineering and manufacturing services (E2MS) for the entire lifecycle of assemblies. Given the industry trend towards high-mix, low-volume production, BMK faces the challenge of fulfilling more frequent NPIs and engineering change orders (ECOs) while attempting to increase efficiency and maintain profitability levels. The main challenge was to handle the increase in low-volume NPI/ECO projects and replace manual and unreliable quoting processes. Connecting the bill-of-materials (BOM) directly to the ERP system and the parts library was critical and many improvements were noted, including far more efficient valuation and use of internal component stocks.
To see how the Valor BOM Connector solution from Siemens Digital Industries Software enabled BMK to hasten preparation times and streamline the quotation process in a case study, visit www.asic.co.za/1011-10
