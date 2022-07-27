Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

Electronics manufacturer enhances accuracy and speeds up BOM quotes

27 July 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

BMK is a leading provider of electronic engineering and manufacturing services (E2MS) for the entire lifecycle of assemblies. Given the industry trend towards high-mix, low-volume production, BMK faces the challenge of fulfilling more frequent NPIs and engineering change orders (ECOs) while attempting to increase efficiency and maintain profitability levels. The main challenge was to handle the increase in low-volume NPI/ECO projects and replace manual and unreliable quoting processes. Connecting the bill-of-materials (BOM) directly to the ERP system and the parts library was critical and many improvements were noted, including far more efficient valuation and use of internal component stocks.

To see how the Valor BOM Connector solution from Siemens Digital Industries Software enabled BMK to hasten preparation times and streamline the quotation process in a case study, visit www.asic.co.za/1011-10

For more information contact ASIC Design Services Solution Partner for Siemens Industry Software +27 11 315 8316, [email protected], www.asic.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 315 8316
Fax: +27 11 315 1711
Email: [email protected]
www: www.asic.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASIC Design Services


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Increasing PCB assembly profitability using Valor Process Preparation
ASIC Design Services Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Valor Process Preparation solution from Siemens Industries Software enabled Phuntronix to reduce preparation time by over 50%.

Read more...
The gold standard in PCB assembly analysis
ASIC Design Services Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Valor Process Preparation’s design for assembly analysis is a critical solution in today’s increasingly high-mix, low-volume environments.

Read more...
Omnigo adopts Valor BOM Connector
ASIC Design Services Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Omnigo has now chosen Valor BOM Connector to reduce request for quotation response time, improve PCBA accuracy and simplify BOM entry in the ERP.

Read more...
Yamaha demonstrated the power of robot teamwork
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Motor Robotics FA Section demonstrated industrial robots working together autonomously to raise productivity and reduce waste at Automatica 2022, held recently in Munich.

Read more...
High-speed screen-printing machine
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic’s SPG2 high-speed screen-printing machine is tailored to SMT manufacturing and comes equipped with multi-stage board handling to improve productive time.

Read more...
PCB sourcing and quoting using Siemens
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electronic manufacturing services companies contend with multiple challenges in the quoting and pricing process. Intelligent, manufacturing-aware applications can help overcome these challenges, empowering manufacturers to quote rapidly and accurately.

Read more...
Breaking barriers: Ingun’s new board marker probe
Electronic Industry Supplies Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Board marker probes are used for the reliable marking of electronic units that have been tested and passed. Ingun has introduced a new electrical board marker probe, a high-quality product with an extremely small and compact design.

Read more...
Programming just got simpler
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Faster programming. Smarter guidance. Zero false calls. When it comes to advanced 3D AOI, demands are high and experienced operators are often in short supply. Mycronic’s latest answer is the MYPro I series 3D AOI.

Read more...
Omnigo case study: using Valor BOM Connector
ASIC Design Services Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electronics manufacturer Omnigo reduces request for quote response time for printed circuit board assemblies. The manufacturer uses Valor BOM Connector to improve PCBA proposal accuracy and simplify BOM entry in the ERP.

Read more...
Design for manufacturing
Omnigo Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
In the highly competitive electronics manufacturing industry, every second or Rand saved can mean the difference between success and failure. DFM is the process of designing products or components to ease the manufacturing process, which will result in a cost or time saving and/or improve the quality, repeatability and consistency of a product.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved