TDK announces robust varistors with 14 mm disk diameter

The new EPCOS B72314S2 series of leaded disk varistors from TDK covers a wide operating voltage range of 175 to 625 VRMS. The maximum surge current capability of a single pulse current at 8/20 µs is up to 6000 A, and the devices offer a multiple surge current capability of 3000 A at 8/20 µs.
The disk diameters range from 13 to 14 mm, a reduction of approximately 3 mm compared to the company’s previous AdvanceD S14 series, and the coating of the disks consists of a flame-retardant synthetic resin according to UL 94 V-0.
Thanks to the compact dimensions and excellent electrical characteristics, the AdvanceD S14 compact types allow space-saving designs for target applications such as household appliances, smart meters and industrial inverters.
Passive Components
Vishay has released a high current, through-hole inductor for use in high current and high temperature applications, DC/DC converters, high current differential chokes and inverters.
Power Electronics / Power Management
Constructed with a magnetic-silica coating to the perimeter of the inductor winding to provide effective shielding, these inductors release lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded inductors.
Passive Components
The new series of fuses, suitable for overcurrent and thermal protection, expand the hold current up to 6 A and the maximum voltage to 33 V DC.