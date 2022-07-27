Categories

TDK announces robust varistors with 14 mm disk diameter

27 July 2022 Passive Components

The new EPCOS B72314S2 series of leaded disk varistors from TDK covers a wide operating voltage range of 175 to 625 VRMS. The maximum surge current capability of a single pulse current at 8/20 µs is up to 6000 A, and the devices offer a multiple surge current capability of 3000 A at 8/20 µs.

The disk diameters range from 13 to 14 mm, a reduction of approximately 3 mm compared to the company’s previous AdvanceD S14 series, and the coating of the disks consists of a flame-retardant synthetic resin according to UL 94 V-0.

Thanks to the compact dimensions and excellent electrical characteristics, the AdvanceD S14 compact types allow space-saving designs for target applications such as household appliances, smart meters and industrial inverters.


