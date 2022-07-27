Indium earns Allegro MicroSystems excellence award

Indium Corporation has earned an excellence award from Allegro MicroSystems for the efforts of its Asia-Pacific operations in delivering quality, on-time products during the 2021 fiscal year.

Vice president of sales, marketing, and technical service Tim Twining said, “At Indium Corporation, we are proud to support our customers around the globe with innovative products and services that help enable world-changing technology. We thank Allegro MicroSystems for the recognition of the hard work and effort of our team in Asia.”

