New online DFM analysis enables better products, faster.
27 July 2022Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Design for manufacturing (DFM) analysis ensures that a printed circuit board (PCB) layout passes manufacturing requirements before production begins. This process often takes days of going back and forth to adjust the design. As part of the Xcelerator initiative, Siemens Industry Software has created a cloud-based solution that reduces validation time to minutes. Designers can login to the secure online service and run DFM analysis against data from a selection of PCB manufacturers and choose the one that most closely matches their needs for production.
The combination of DFM and easily working with a capable manufacturer allows designers to maximise the quality of their products. The result of design-executed DFM based on specific manufacturing requirements also means fewer recalls and higher yield for the manufacturer. The whitepaper describes the new tool and provides some use-case examples, as well as a testimonial from an early adopter.
