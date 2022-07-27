27 July 2022Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ESCATEC, a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, offers design, development and manufacturing solutions to a world-wide customer base across a wide range of market segments. Wanting to reduce cost in the highly competitive EMS market and improve turnaround time, ESCATEC adopted the Valor Process Preparation solution from Siemens Industry Software. ESCATEC was able to cut re-spin times by 96%, improve time-to-market, reduce cost and improve quality.
Indium earns Allegro MicroSystems excellence award Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium Corporation has earned an excellence award from Allegro MicroSystems for the efforts of its Asia-Pacific operations in delivering quality, on-time products during the 2021 fiscal year.
Read more...The gold standard in PCB assembly analysis ASIC Design Services
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Valor Process Preparation’s design for assembly analysis is a critical solution in today’s increasingly high-mix, low-volume environments.
Read more...Omnigo adopts Valor BOM Connector ASIC Design Services
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Omnigo has now chosen Valor BOM Connector to reduce request for quotation response time, improve PCBA accuracy and simplify BOM entry in the ERP.
Read more...Yamaha demonstrated the power of robot teamwork Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Motor Robotics FA Section demonstrated industrial robots working together autonomously to raise productivity and reduce waste at Automatica 2022, held recently in Munich.
Read more...High-speed screen-printing machine Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic’s SPG2 high-speed screen-printing machine is tailored to SMT manufacturing and comes equipped with multi-stage board handling to improve productive time.
Read more...PCB sourcing and quoting using Siemens
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electronic manufacturing services companies contend with multiple challenges in the quoting and pricing process. Intelligent, manufacturing-aware applications can help overcome these challenges, empowering manufacturers to quote rapidly and accurately.
Read more...Breaking barriers: Ingun’s new board marker probe Electronic Industry Supplies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Board marker probes are used for the reliable marking of electronic units that have been tested and passed. Ingun has introduced a new electrical board marker probe, a high-quality product with an extremely small and compact design.