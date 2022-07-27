Electronics contract manufacturer overcomes PCB assembly engineering challenges.

27 July 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

ESCATEC, a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, offers design, development and manufacturing solutions to a world-wide customer base across a wide range of market segments. Wanting to reduce cost in the highly competitive EMS market and improve turnaround time, ESCATEC adopted the Valor Process Preparation solution from Siemens Industry Software. ESCATEC was able to cut re-spin times by 96%, improve time-to-market, reduce cost and improve quality.

To read the case study, visit www.asic.co.za/1013-11

For more information contact ASIC Design Services Solution Partner for Siemens Industry Software +27 11 315 8316, [email protected], www.asic.co.za

Credit(s)

ASIC Design Services





