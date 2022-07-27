Wireless charging IC solution

The WLC1115 transmitter controller IC is the first highly integrated product of the new WLC family of controllers from Infineon for applications in inductive wireless charging. The wireless charging ICs offer a highly integrated yet scalable platform that helps to meet compliance and proprietary charging requirements with configurable software.
The WLC1115 IC contains a Qi EPP transmitter with an integrated USB-PD/PPS controller and buck controller for precise voltage control. Gate drivers are also integrated into the IC which includes foreign object detection using various methods such as Q-factor, resonant frequency and power loss measurement.
The single-chip 15 W transmitter has a wide input voltage range of 4,5 to 24 V and can operate in a temperature range of -40 to 105°C. Communication options on the chip include I2C and UART.
Target applications of the WLC1115 include supplying power for charging to smart phones, smart speakers, docking stations, monitor stands as well as industrial or healthcare accessories.
