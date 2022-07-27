Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Wireless charging IC solution

27 July 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The WLC1115 transmitter controller IC is the first highly integrated product of the new WLC family of controllers from Infineon for applications in inductive wireless charging. The wireless charging ICs offer a highly integrated yet scalable platform that helps to meet compliance and proprietary charging requirements with configurable software.

The WLC1115 IC contains a Qi EPP transmitter with an integrated USB-PD/PPS controller and buck controller for precise voltage control. Gate drivers are also integrated into the IC which includes foreign object detection using various methods such as Q-factor, resonant frequency and power loss measurement.

The single-chip 15 W transmitter has a wide input voltage range of 4,5 to 24 V and can operate in a temperature range of -40 to 105°C. Communication options on the chip include I2C and UART.

Target applications of the WLC1115 include supplying power for charging to smart phones, smart speakers, docking stations, monitor stands as well as industrial or healthcare accessories.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0504, [email protected], www.trxe.com


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: [email protected]
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Real-time monitoring of solar power stations
Otto Wireless Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
WLink’s 3G/4G routers remotely monitor and manage power stations in real-time and perform fault diagnosis, power prediction and a daily maintenance routine.

Read more...
1,5 A LDO linear regulator from TI
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7A74 from Texas Instruments is a 1,5 A low-dropout linear regulator with programmable soft-start for a wide variety of applications.

Read more...
eFuse with transient overcurrent blanking timer
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS25981xx family of eFuses from Texas Instruments is a robust defence against overloads, short circuits, voltage surges and excessive inrush current.

Read more...
New low-cost 60 W PSU
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The new VCB60 series of 60 W PSUs from XP Power addresses the need for high-quality easy-to-use power solutions at attractive price points.

Read more...
New series of high-power pure sine wave inverters
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
The NTS/NTU-2200/3200 series pure sine wave inverters by Meanwell now have the ability to use lithium batteries as well as lead acid as the DC power source.

Read more...
Fully programmable motor controllers
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX IMD70xA programmable motor controllers from Infineon are now available in one package to power the next generation of battery-powered applications.

Read more...
New power converter family from Traco
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power has announced the release of their new TMR 12WI converter family featuring isolated 12W DC/DC converter modules with regulated outputs.

Read more...
Bourns releases new series of power inductors
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
Constructed with a magnetic-silica coating to the perimeter of the inductor winding to provide effective shielding, these inductors release lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded inductors.

Read more...
Bidirectional TransZorb transient voltage suppressors
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The latest TransZorb transient voltage suppressors from Vishay are suitable for applications in the automotive, industrial and telecommunication spheres, including automotive load dump protection.

Read more...
Leadless NTC thermistor die suitable for wire bonding
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
This NTC thermistor die from Vishay Semiconductors is suitable for high-temperature sensing, temperature control and compensation in power semiconductor modules.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved