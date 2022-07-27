TI releases top five power design tools

The top choice for micro inverter designs Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power devices based on silicon carbide and gallium nitride technologies from Infineon are the smart choice for micro inverter designs.
Read more...1,5 A LDO linear regulator from TI Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7A74 from Texas Instruments is a 1,5 A low-dropout linear regulator with programmable soft-start for a wide variety of applications.
Read more...Fully programmable motor controllers Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX IMD70xA programmable motor controllers from Infineon are now available in one package to power the next generation of battery-powered applications.
Read more...OMRON’s latest MicroHAWK ultra-compact code reader Altron Arrow
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
OMRON expands the MicroHAWK range with the V440-F, a scanner ideal for reading multiple codes in a wide area as well as for applications over longer distances and with minuscule barcodes.