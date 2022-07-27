TI releases top five power design tools

27 July 2022 Design Automation

Texas Instruments has released the top five power design tools to help in the next electronic project design. The design tools are:

• Webench Power Designer – An end-to-end power-supply design tool.

• PSpice for TI – quickly create circuit simulations using the TI design and simulation tool to enable the selection of correct components.

• Power Stage Designer software tool – Real-time calculations of voltages and currents to accelerate a design process.

• Power for Processors and FPGAs – Help on selecting the correct discrete point-of-load regulators and PMICs to power a processor or FPGA.

• PCB Thermal Calculator – to help obtain a quick estimate of the junction temperatures of components on a PCB layout.

