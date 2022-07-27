Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

Lowering the cost of solar PV inverters

27 July 2022 Passive Components

Vishay has turned its attention to lowering the cost of solar photovoltaic (PV) inverters by reducing the number of electrolytic capacitors required. This new product release is a series of upgraded snap-in power aluminium capacitors which offer a higher rated voltage of 570 V, a category voltage of 475 V, and an open-circuit voltage up to 600 V.

The lifespan of the product has been increased to 6000 hours at a working temperature of 105°C and greater than 25 years running 24/7 at 60°C, thereby providing a high degree of reliability. The full temperature range of the series is from -40 to 105°C.

The series has a capacitance range of 220 to 560 µF with a tolerance of ±20%. Suitable applications for this capacitor series are solar PV inverters, industrial motor control and in the general supply of power.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Chip capacitors for high capacitance and voltage
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
Multi-anode solid tantalum chip capacitors offer a high capacitance/voltage rating in a single package for power supply and power distribution applications.

Read more...
AMD Xilinx online training: Vivaldo ML tools
EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology
The webinar will explore the features of SystemVerilog that are useful for RTL synthesis using Vivado ML Tools and how the RTL SystemVerilog language constructs have been optimised for productivity and reliability.

Read more...
TDK announces robust varistors with 14 mm disk diameter
Electrocomp Passive Components
The new AdvanceD series of varistors have a wide operating voltage range up to 625 V and offer a surge current capability of 3000 A.

Read more...
Angle sensor for safety-critical applications
Altron Arrow Passive Components
TDK’s TAS4240 TMR-based angle-sensor enables precise angle measurements in applications where high performance is needed and space is limited.

Read more...
New high current through-hole inductors
EBV Electrolink Passive Components
Vishay has released a high current, through-hole inductor for use in high current and high temperature applications, DC/DC converters, high current differential chokes and inverters.

Read more...
Samsung launches GDDR6 RAM module
EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology
The DRAM is capable of 24 Gbps processing speeds and will significantly advance the graphics performance of AI-based applications and high-performance computing.

Read more...
SolidRun releases a SoM solution based on a Renesas SoC
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
In partnership with Renesas, SolidRun has released a SoM solution based on the powerful RZ/G2 family of SoCs, which are engineered for AI-enhanced HMI applications.

Read more...
Programmable Bluetooth low-energy wireless SoC
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The next-gen BlueNRG-LPS SoC, a Bluetooth low-energy 5.3 enabled device, can precisely estimate movement and location with centimetre accuracy.

Read more...
Mastering the MicroBlaze processor
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
AMD-Xilinx and Adiuvo will present a hands-on workshop on using the MicroBlaze processor on the Spartan-7 evaluation kit to create, develop and deploy an FPGA solution.

Read more...
Low power 36 V operational amplifier
EBV Electrolink Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The TSB622 is a general-purpose, dual operational amplifier featuring an extended supply voltage operating range of 2,7 to 36 V and rail-to-rail output

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved