Lowering the cost of solar PV inverters

27 July 2022 Passive Components

Vishay has turned its attention to lowering the cost of solar photovoltaic (PV) inverters by reducing the number of electrolytic capacitors required. This new product release is a series of upgraded snap-in power aluminium capacitors which offer a higher rated voltage of 570 V, a category voltage of 475 V, and an open-circuit voltage up to 600 V.

The lifespan of the product has been increased to 6000 hours at a working temperature of 105°C and greater than 25 years running 24/7 at 60°C, thereby providing a high degree of reliability. The full temperature range of the series is from -40 to 105°C.

The series has a capacitance range of 220 to 560 µF with a tolerance of ±20%. Suitable applications for this capacitor series are solar PV inverters, industrial motor control and in the general supply of power.

