Indium to showcase GalliTHERM liquid metal technology

27 July 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium Corporation will be showcasing products from its GalliTHERM portfolio of gallium-based liquid metal solutions. This product line draws on the company’s more than 60 years of experience in manufacturing gallium-based liquid metals.

Indium offers several innovative high-performance metal thermal interface material (TIM) solutions. With its portfolio of alloys that are liquid at or near room temperature, Indium’s liquid metal TIMs are designed to offer superior thermal conductivity for most applications. Liquid metal TIMs offer:

• High thermal conductivity, enhancing end product longevity and reliability.

• Low interfacial resistance against most surfaces, ensuring rapid heat dissipation.

• Extraordinary wetting ability to both metallic and non-metallic surfaces.

Indium will also be featuring the first no-clean, ball-attach flux on the market. NC-809 is a dual-purpose flux, engineered with high-tack characteristics for flip-chip applications with strong wetting power for ball-attach applications. This material is designed to hold die or solder spheres in place without risk of die shift or solder sphere movement during the assembly process.

NC-809 is designed to leave minimal residue after reflow, and exhibits superior wetting performance. It is the first ULR flux qualified for ball grid array ball-attach applications for packages that are sensitive to traditional water cleaning processes. NC-809 also improves production yields by eliminating costly cleaning steps which can increase substrate warpage both after reflow and before the underfilling steps, creating the potential for die damage and cracked solder joints.

NC-809 offers:

• High tackiness to eliminate die tilting or shifting during reflow; greatly reducing electrical open failures.

• Consistent flux deposition and excellent wetting.

• Ultra-low residue which is ideal for customers building tight-pitch flip-chip assemblies.

