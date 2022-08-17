Categories

Accelerating performance and productivity with Versal ACAPs

27 July 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

The rapid rise of technologies driving data-intensive applications such as 5G, AI, and machine learning has strained the capabilities of CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and SoCs. With the end of Moore’s Law significantly limiting the advantages of moving to smaller process nodes, architectural innovation is a must for any devices intending to solve the challenges posed by these and other demanding applications.

Versal adaptive compute acceleration platforms (ACAPs) represent a significant evolution over traditional FPGAs and SoCs, supplementing the strengths of traditional programmable logic with powerful heterogeneous compute engines and a new software-programmable silicon infrastructure.

Xilinx is offering a webinar which will cover the following:

• An overview of the Versal architecture and the Versal Prime series.

• How the Versal architecture delivers performance gains at the system level.

• A demonstration of the programmable network on chip (NoC), one of the key features accelerating productivity for system designers.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday 23 August at 16:00 CAT. To register for the webinar, visit https://pages.xilinx.com/EN-WB-2022-08-17-VersalPrimeRebroadcast_LP-Registration.html


Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


